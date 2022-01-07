Monday evening Clare City Clerk Diane Lyon was presented with a certificate honoring her for her 15 years of service to the City.
Related Articles
Jack most popular male baby name in 2021
Teachers at area elementary schools are going to have plenty of “Jacks” in their deck of student names for years to come. For the fourth time in five years, Jack and all spelling variations including Jackson, Jaxsen, Jaxson, Jaxton and Jaxxon lead the list of most popular baby names of those babies born at Spectrum Read More…
Paul E. Benchley
Benchley, Paul E. Bay City, MI Paul E. Benchley, 80, passed away on Sunday, December 26, 2021 at McLaren Bay Regional Hospital. He was born on September 19, 1941 in Clare, Michigan to the late Kenneth H. and Mildred S. (Durkee) Benchley, he was number 13 of 16 children.He married Joyce M. (Urban) Finn on Read More…
Midland man dies in house fire
By Pat MaurerCorrespondent A 72-year-old Midland County man died in a house fire last Friday morning.According to a release from Midland County Sheriff Myron Green, Deputies were called to the East Bradford Road home in Mount Haley Township to assist the Midland Township Fire Department in investigating the fatal house fire that took the man’s Read More…