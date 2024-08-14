25% vote in county primary election

PAW PAW – Just over 25 percent of the registered voters in Van Buren County went to the polls Tuesday, Aug. 6, to cast their ballots on many local millage renewals as well as candidates seeking political offices.

With unofficial results, voters approved renewals of the 911, road, veteran services and public transit millages.

Detailed results can be viewed on the county’s official website, vanburencountymi.gov

Like this: Like Loading...