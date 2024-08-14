MDARD confirms first case of EEE in state, in county horse

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) is reporting Michigan’s first case of Eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in a domestic animal for 2024. The disease was detected in a Standardbred filly from Van Buren County; the horse was unvaccinated against EEE. This case highlights the importance for all Michiganders to take precautions to protect their animals and themselves from mosquito bites.

“While this is the first case of EEE detected this season, other mosquito-borne diseases have been discovered throughout Michigan, including one human case of West Nile virus,” said State Veterinarian Dr. Nora Wineland, DVM, MS, DACVPM. “These detections clearly indicate disease is circulating in the state’s mosquito population, making it crucial to protect animals and people against these insects. Preventing mosquito bites will prevent mosquito-borne diseases.”

EEE is a zoonotic, viral disease transmitted through the bites of mosquitoes to both animals and people. Cases of the disease are typically seen in late summer to early fall each year in Michigan. Mosquito-borne diseases, like EEE, are not spread by horse-to-horse or horse-to-human contact.

“It only takes one bite from an infected mosquito to cause a severe illness,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “We urge Michiganders to take precautions such as using an EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, avoiding areas where mosquitoes are present if possible, and wearing clothing to cover arms and legs to prevent bites. EEE is one of the most dangerous mosquito-borne diseases in the United States, with a 33% fatality rate in people who become ill.”

