50k gallons of wastewater spill into St. Joseph River; no-contact advisory issued

Pictured is the Three Rivers Wastewater Treatment Plant in 2022. On Monday, the plant reported that 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was spilled into the St. Joseph River due to “complications” during a transition to a new pump station. (COMMERCIAL-NEWS | ROBERT TOMLINSON)

By Robert Tomlinson

News Director

THREE RIVERS — For the second time in two years, a major wastewater spill into the St. Joseph River in Three Rivers has occurred.

On Monday, the Three Rivers Department of Public Services announced that an estimated 50,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into the river, and was identified at 3:30 p.m. The spill, according to Wastewater Superintendent Taylor Davis in a statement, occurred due to “complications” during a transition to a new pump station on Broadway Street, but no specifics on what the “complications” were was immediately given.

Davis did not immediately return a call for comment Tuesday afternoon.

In response to the spill, a no-contact advisory was issued, meaning residents are advised to avoid any body contact with the St. Joseph River from the Broadway Street Bridge to the Withers Road Bridge. This includes any contact for recreational activities like tubing, kayaking, swimming, canoeing, or fishing. Anyone having contact with the river after 3:30 p.m. Monday is advised by DPS to take a shower and wash any clothing that was in contact with the river. Pets should also be bathed if they were in contact with the water.

The advisory is in effect until water samples from the river have been analyzed and demonstrate that coliform levels are back at normally expected amounts. It is unknown the timeline for when that may occur.

This is the second such spill in Three Rivers within the last 15 months, as back in July 2023, 500,000 gallons were spilled from the Wastewater Treatment Plant into the St. Joseph River. That spill led to criticism of the plant and Davis, as it had not been communicated to proper authorities until 72 hours after the spill. Monday’s, according to email records, was reported within three hours of its occurrence.

