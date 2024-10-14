Sturgis swim/dive notches another win

STURGIS — The Lady Trojans swim and dive team came away with another win Tuesday, downing visiting Otsego, 104-75, winning 10 of 12 events.

Emma Garbine placed first in the 200 freestyle in 2:10.08, and also in the 100 freestyle at 57.39 seconds. Hannah Garbine grabbed first place in the 100 butterfly, clocking in at 1:08.19. In the 200 freestyle, Kenzy Triezenberg, Ava Albarran, Mia Albarran and Hannah Garbine won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 1:53.02, while Kaylee Draper, Ainsley Gump, Emma Garbine and Triezenberg won the 200 medley relay with a time of 1:59.41.

Draper picked up a first in the 500 freestyle (5:47.26), and also in the 50 freestyle (26.52), Gump placed first in the 100 backstroke (1:05.75), and rang up a state-qualifying time in the 200 individual medley, coming in at 2:20.24. Triezenberg captured first in the 100 breaststroke, finishing in 1:17.70.

The 200 medley relay team took third place for Sturgis, with Haley Gillette, Ella Whitehead, Rylee Myers and Valeria Sheshenia finishing in 2:42.67, and also taking a third place finish was the 200 freestyle relay team of Mia Feyes, Lilly Whitehead, Chloe Clark and Sydney Herblet, who finished in 2:07.67.

In the 200 freestyle, Herblet placed fourth (2:29.83), while Feyes placed fifth in the same race, clocking in with a time of 2:29.98. Hannah Garbine grabbed a second place finish in the 200 IM (2:33.37), while Triezenberg finished fifth (2:40.30). In the 50 freestyle, Mia Albarran took third (28.10), and Lilly Whitehead placed fourth (30.76). The 100 butterfly saw Mia Albarran take fourth place (1:15.07), and Clark swam to a fifth-place finish in 1:16.90. Males took third in the 100 freestyle (1:07.48), while Ava Albarran was fourth (1:09.25).

The 500 freestyle had Herblet clocking in with a time of 6:44.53, good for fourth place, while Myers grabbed fifth place, finishing in 7:26.71. Feyes placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:16.75), and Males placed fifth, swimming to a time of 1:20.67. The 200 freestyle race had the foursome of Feyes, Lilly Whitehead, Clark and Herblet placing third, coming in at 2:07.67.

Cora Taylor notched a second-place finish in the diving competition, scoring 156.20 points.

