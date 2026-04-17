5th Precinct Meeting Covers Infrastructure, Transportation and Dementia Awareness

Residents begin filling seats at the 5th Precinct meeting held in the library at Marshall Opportunity High School. Up to 50 attended when the meeting got underway.

Mallory Avis, director of the Transportation Authority of Calhoun County, shares information on new transportation options, pricing and schedules as City Manager Dr. Sheryl Mitchell Theriot (left) and Council Member Vivian Davis look on at Tuesday’s 5th Precinct meeting.

By Maggie LaNoue

Contributing Writer

Albion’s 5th Precinct meeting, chaired by Council Member Vivian Davis, drew up to 50 residents Tuesday evening with questions about roads, water service and leaf pickup, while also welcoming new City Manager Dr. Sheryl Mitchell Theriot and highlighting an upcoming community health event.

Dr. Theriot attended the meeting and addressed residents briefly, touching on tax deadlines, the spring cleanup event scheduled for May 2, and the dedication of a new mural at the Albion Art Center. She encouraged residents to reach out to City Hall with questions or concerns.

Katey Price, an associate professor in communication studies at Albion College, announced a community forum on dementia awareness. The event, “Mindful Neighbors: An Albion Community Forum,” will be held Thursday, April 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Marshall Opportunity High School library, 225 E. Watson St., in Albion. Hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Price, who is involved with the Alzheimer’s Association, said the forum covers Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and how communities can support families living with dementia — and is relevant whether or not dementia has personally touched attendees’ lives. The event is sponsored by Albion College, Calhoun County Senior Services, Senior Care Partners P.A.C.E., Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Rotary International, Greater Albion Chamber, and Albion Health Care Alliance.

Mallory Avis, director of the Transportation Authority of Calhoun County, presented updates on micro transit services now available in Albion, including medical transportation and wheelchair-accessible vehicles. Fare changes take effect July 1. More information is available at RideCalhoun.org. Council Member Davis also serves on the Transportation Authority board.

Much of the evening’s discussion centered on infrastructure. Lindsey Roark, operations manager, provided updates on ongoing construction projects, including sanitary sewer and water main work along several streets, with grading and curb work to follow. Residents raised concerns about low water pressure, sidewalk conditions and street maintenance. Roark acknowledged the concerns and said work orders would be submitted to investigate reported issues, including low pressure on Cass Street and valve problems on Southeast Street.

Leaf pickup also drew questions. Residents were reminded that Granger handles leaf collection service, and Public Works Director Jason Kern was noted as a contact for further follow-up on options.

The meeting closed with a discussion of a community history project — a proposed public school history room in the Opportunity High School library to preserve artifacts from Albion’s former schools, including Dalrymple, Crowell, Harrington, and Caldwell, as well as Albion Public Schools’ Wildcats sports.