Baseball Roundup Three Rivers 2-0-1 at Coldwater Quad; split with Plainwell

COLDWATER — Three Rivers went 3-2 in the past week, going 2-1 at the Coldwater Quad event Saturday, and splitting with Plainwell at home Tuesday.

At the Coldwater Quad, the ‘Cats tied Brandywine 4-4, then won 12-1 over Coldwater and 12-2 over Cadillac. Against Brandywine, the game ended in a tie as both teams scored a run in the sixth inning. Ethan Moreland had two hits and two stolen bases, while Brady Penny, Drake Dibble, Gabe Young and Tate Rohrer each had a hit, with Gabe Young adding an RBI. Aidan Williams started, pitching four innings, allowing one hit, and striking out eight.

Against Coldwater, Three Rivers scored four times in the first and eight in the fifth to get the win. Mason Awe led the way going 3-for-4 with a double, two stolen bases and three RBI, while Brady Penny went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI, Williams went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI, and Dibble went 1-for-2 with a home run. Tyson Rohrer started for the ‘Cats, throwing four innings, allowing one hit and striking out five for the win.

In the match against Cadillac, Three Rivers scored in every single inning to get the win. Williams had a 3-for-4 game with a homer, two doubles and three RBI, while Tate Rohrer went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Tyson Rohrer walked twice and stole three bases, Awe had a single, walk, stolen base and two RBI, Dibble added two RBI, and Ethan Moreland added a hit. Rylan Corte started the game, throwing three innings and striking out four.

On Tuesday, Three Rivers won 2-1 in Game 1 against Plainwell, and dropped the second game 5-2. In Game 1, Three Rivers’ pitching stranded the bases loaded with one out in the top of the sixth inning and scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI groundout by Williams. Tyson Rohrer led the way with a 2-for-3 game, while Williams had the lone RBI. Williams struck out 10 in 5.1 innings pitch, while Young pitched 1.2 scoreless innings in relief to get the win.

In Game 2, Plainwell pulled away tied at 1-1 with two runs in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to get the win. Dibble and Nowak had two hits for the ‘Cats, while Williams, Tyson Rohrer, Awe, and Tate Rohrer each had a hit. Tyson Rohrer went 4.1 innings, giving up three runs on seven hits while striking out two and walking one to get the loss.

With the results, Three Rivers goes to 9-1-1 on the season, with a 5-1 record in conference play.

White Pigeon splits with Marcellus

WHITE PIGEON — The Chiefs came up with a split in their twin bill with Marcellus last week, winning game one 3-1, but dropping the second game, 13-8.

Brody Block fanned 11 in the first tilt, while allowing just one run. He gave up six hits and surrendered three walks in the victory. He also had two hits, including a double, and scored a run. Dace Kochel also knocked out two hits, including a double, to go along with one RBI. Bristol Ultz went 1-2 with two runs scored, while Devin Smith picked up one hit.

Game two went to the Wildcats, 13-8, even though both teams collected eight base hits. Branson Schwartz swung the hot bat for White Pigeon, cranking out a double and a triple, and driving in five runs. Block, Ultz, Kochel, Aiden Jackson, Carl Rodriguez and Colton Reingardt all picked up one hit each. Block had two steals, while Ultz swiped one base. The Chiefs committed three errors in the loss.