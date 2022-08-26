Joshua Keith

Troy Carland

Robert Elliott

Robert Aldrich

Robert Lucas

Melissa Kissee

Colin Wright

Steven Chaston

Michael Brancheau

Oscar Frisch

Dominic Tyler

Keith sentenced

Joshua Alan Keith, of Lake, Michigan, was sentenced on August 16, 2022, to serve a prison term of 13 months to 20 years, with credit for 3 days already served. Keith plead guilty on May 17, to Delivery/Manufacture (Cocaine, Heroin, or another narcotic) less than 50 grams. He was also ordered to pay a total of $698.00 in associated fines and court costs.

Carland sentenced Troy Manley Carland, of Farwell, was sentenced in three separate files on June 13 to serve a prison term as follows: 15 months to 20 years, with credit for 160 days served; 15 months to 2 years, with credit for 299 days served; and 15 months to 10 years, with credit for 179 days served. All sentences are to run concurrent with one another. He pled guilty to Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd or subsequent offense; Possession of a Controlled Substance; and Jail – Prisoner Possessing Contraband, as habitual 3rd offender. He was also ordered to pay a combined total of $2514.00 in associated fines and court costs.

Elliott sentenced for resisting, fleeting police

Robert Earl Elliott, of Harrison, was sentenced to serve four concurrent sentences of 36 months to 15 year and in another file to serve 24 months to 15 years. He pled guilty on June 14 in two separate files: to Police Officer – Flee and Elude 2nd Degree; three counts of Resist and Obstruct a Police Officer; as a habitual 4th offender in the one file. He also pled guilty to Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device, as a habitual 4th offender in the other file. He did not receive any credit for time served because he was on parole at the time he committed the crimes. His new sentences will run concurrent with one another, but they will be consecutive to his parole term. He was also ordered to pay a combined total of $2,100 in associated fines and court costs.

Aldrich sentenced for home invasion

Robert Gerald Aldrich, of Lake was sentenced July 25 after he was found guilty in a jury trial April 21, of two counts of Home Invasion 3rd Degree. He was sentenced as a habitual 4th offender. He was ordered to serve 58 months to 30 years on each conviction. He did not receive any credit for the time he had served because he was on parole at the time he committed these crimes. The two sentences will be concurrent with one another and consecutive to parole term. He was ordered to pay $266.00 in associated fines and costs.

Lucas sentenced for assault, fleeing police and drugs

Robert Lee Lucas, of Lansing was sentenced in two files to serve from 8 to 25 years for fleeing police, assault and in a second case to serve from 8 to 15 years for each of four convictions on meth charges. He pled guilty to Police Officer – Flee and Elude 3rd Degree, three counts of Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, as a habitual 4th offender. In the second file he pled guilty to two counts of Delivery/Manufacture Methamphetamine, 2nd or subsequent offense. He pled guilty to charges in both files on August 8. He was given credit for 349 days already served. All sentences will be served concurrently. He was ordered to pay a combined total of $848.00 in associated fines and costs.

Kissee sentenced for drugs

Melissa Marie Kissee, of Harrison, was sentenced to prison August 8, to 19 months to 20 years on each conviction, after she pled guilty June 27 to Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd or subsequent offense, and, Possession of Schedule 5 Narcotic, 2nd or subsequent offense. She was given 85 days credit for time already served. She was also ordered to pay $686.00 in fines and costs.

Wright sentenced for meth

Colin Jay Wright, of Lake was sentenced on August 8 to serve a prison term of from 25 months to 20 years after he pled guilty June 29 , to Possession of Methamphetamine, 2nd or subsequent offense. He did not receive credit for any time that he served because he was on parole at the time he committed the crime. The sentence will be consecutive to his parole term. He was ordered to pay a total of $708.00 in associated fines and costs.

Tyler sentenced for fleeing police, resisting and obstruction

Dominic Ryan Tyler, of Harrison, Michigan was sentenced on July 26 to serve a prison term of 34 months to 15 years on each conviction in each of two separate files. In the first file he pled guilty to Flee and Elude a Police Officer 2ndDegree, and to Resist and Obstruct a Police Officer, as a habitual 4th offender. In the second file he pled guilty to Tampering with an Electronic Monitoring Device as a habitual 4th offender. He did not receive any credit for the time that he served because he was on parole at the time he committed the crimes. His new sentences will be concurrent with one another, but consecutive to the parole term. He was ordered to pay $266.00 in associated fines and costs.

Chaston sentenced for stalking

Steven Allen Chaston, of Clare plead guilty on March 23 to Aggravated Stalking and Malicious Use of Telecommunications as a habitual 2nd offender. On May 23, 2022, he was sentenced to serve prison time as follows: 19 months to 90 months and 205 days respectively.

He was awarded 205 days credit for time he had already served. He was also ordered to pay $1,248.00 in associated fines and costs. He also plead guilty to a probation violation in another file. In that file he was ordered to serve prison time of 30 months to 6 years and 18 months to 3 years with 664 days credit. All sentences were ordered to run concurrently. He was ordered to pay $480.00 in associated fines and costs in the probation violation file.

Bracheau sentenced for weapons, fleeing police, obstruction and drugs

Michael Duane Brancheau, of Clare, Was sentenced June 27 to prison after he pled guilty in two separate files. He pled guilty to Flee and Elude a Police Officer 3rd Degree as a habitual 3rd offender; and, Possession of Methamphetamine, Felon in Possession of Firearm, and Resist and Obstruct a Police Officer, as a habitual 3rd offender. He was sentenced on June 27 to serve prison terms of 19 months to 10 years; 19 months to 20 years; 19 months to 10 years; and 19 months to 4 years respectively. He was awarded 194 days credit for time already served. All sentences were ordered to run concurrent with one another. He was also ordered to pay a combined total of $532.00 in associated fines and costs.

Frisch sentenced for B&E, car theft

Oscar Harold Frisch, of Harrison will serve up to 20 years in prison. He plead guilty on May 9, to Breaking and Entering a Building with Intent and Unlawfully Driving Away a Motor Vehicle as a habitual 3rd offender. He was sentenced to serve a prison term of 18 months to 20 years and 18 months to 10 years respectively, with 92 days credit for time already served. Both sentences will run concurrent with one another. He was also ordered to pay a total of $266.00 in associated fines and costs.