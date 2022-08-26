Harrison Street Fair begins today!

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

When the Old US-27 Motor Tour stops at Harrison, this afternoon, August 26th, they will be just a small part of Harrison’s annual Street Fair which is scheduled all day both today and tomorrow, (Saturday) with loads of activities to add to the Street Fair celebrations.

Hosted by the City of Harrison’s Downtown Development Authority, there is an activity for everyone to enjoy with food, entertainment, vendors and a whole assortment of activities, so many you are guaranteed to have a good time. It is an event worth attending that you won’t want to miss! Along with a four hour visit today by up to 400 classic and vintage vehicles when the Motor Tour rolls into town, there will be live entertainment, arts and craft vendors and loads to see and do all over town.

Come and see Harrison’s very own Champion Robotics Team at the Street Fair. These “Stingers of Steel” recently became the Midland District Champions and are planning to bring their Championship Robot to the Street Fair, and they may be giving one lucky individual the chance to drive it.

All Day long both Friday and Saturday stop by the Harrison Town Square on the corner of Main and Second Streets for live entertainment. Today from 11 am to 3 pm is a DJ performance, plus there will be a DJ performance between band time on both days. From 3 to 6 pm Friday, it will Richard Lon’s Country Classics and ‘50s Rock and Roll. From 7 to 10 pm Kountry Klass will take the stage. Tomorrow (Saturday) from noon to 2 pm, Larry Stevens will perform. From 3 to 5 pm it will be Helen DeBaker-Vorce, and from 7 to 10 pm Saturday it will be The Reliks.

And check out the Farmer’s Market where there will be a Craft Show going on today from 10 am to 8 pm and on Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm.

On both Street Fair Days there will be include Vendors all day; a Veterans’ Display from 10 am to 4 pm; and a Beer & Wine Tent from noon to closing with the 2nd annual Corn Hole Tournament beginning in the tent at 5 pm on Saturday.

On Saturday, August 28th, the annual Budd Lake Walk will begin at 9 am.

The annual Antique Snowmobiles will be on display from 10 am to 3 pm.

There will be a Trout Pond also from 10 am to 3 pm.

The Motorcycle Fun Run also begins Saturday at 11 am.

There will be a Kids’ Carnival from 11 am to 2 pm.

For more information on Harrison Street Fair activities next weekend visit the Harrison Street Fair on Facebook (https.//www.facebook.com/HarrisonStreetFair).