ADPS officer arrested for suspected OWI

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Early Saturday morning, Albion Department of Public Safety officers conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of N. Superior St. and E. Pine St.

During the traffic stop, ADPS suspected the driver was operating his vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. The driver was identified as Michael Kipp, an off-duty Albion Public Safety Officer. As a result, the case was turned over to the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Department.

Kipp was arrested for operating while intoxicated and possession of a firearm while under the influence and lodged in the Calhoun County jail. He has since been released pending lab results.

“A blood draw is Standard practice for everyone who is suspected of OWI in the county,” explained ADPS Chief Aaron Phipps. If the results of the blood test show alcohol above the legal limit, the prosecutor can seek charges of OWI and possession of a firearm while under the influence.

Kipp was placed on administrative leave after the arrest, but has since resigned from the department.

“He resigned by formal letter Saturday afternoon, and turned in his department issued equipment, his duty weapon, his badge, uniforms.” Phipps said.

A press release issued on the ADPS Facebook page Saturday morning stated “This is an unfortunate incident, and ADPS will always hold ourselves accountable. ADPS remains dedicated to complete transparency and to the community we serve. Any questions should be directed to Chief Aaron Phipps.”