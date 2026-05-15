Four injured in weekend shooting on Biddle Street

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

and KATHRYN PALOB

Contributing Writers

Emergency responders converged Saturday, May 9, on a house in the 300 block of Biddle Street in Jackson after a shooting that left four people wounded.

According to Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office authorized a three-count assault with intent to murder felony warrant for 22-year-old Jackson resident Alaysia Marie Johnson on May 11.

Johnson was arraigned Thursday morning and then released shortly after with charges dropped.

In a press release issued May 9, Simpson said officers were dispatched at about 3:40 p.m. to Biddle Street for a fight that led to a shooting in which four people were shot.

Officers treated three victims at the scene before they were taken to Henry Ford Hospital by Jackson Community Ambulance. A fourth victim transported themself to the hospital, Simpson said.

Simpson said the victims were a 21-year-old Jackson man who suffered two gunshot wounds to the chest and one to the arm; a 28-year-old Jackson man who suffered gunshot wounds to the face and arm; a 25-year-old Jackson woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis and was in critical surgery; and a 23-year-old Jackson woman who suffered a gunshot wound to the arm. He said in a May 12 press release that all four victims were in stable condition and that three had been released from the hospital.

Simpson said Jackson police detectives continued to investigate. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at 517-768-8752 or mklimmer@cityofjackson.org.