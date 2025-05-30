Albion and Marshall Memorial Day parades; somber and reverent

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

Marching down their respective main streets, May 26, Albion and Marshall residents honored members of the Armed Forces past and present who gave their lives for their country.

The Albion parade scheduled for 10 a.m. began at Erie Street and South Superior Street, paused at the bridge at Riverside Cemetery to honor those who died at sea serving the U.S. The American Legion Post 55 organizers of the parade gave a gun salute, played TAPS, and then led the parade to Riverside Cemetery to end the morning with Memorial Day Ceremonies at the Memorial stage.

The Albion Department of Public Safety guided the parade followed by the hosts, the American Legion Post 55. Some of the parade participants included the Scouts, the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce and Visitor’s Center, honorable veterans in cars, and more. The parade lasted about 21 minutes and ended with the traditional fire trucks and another police car.

In Marshall, Memorial Day ceremonies began before the parade at 9:30 a.m. at the Veteran’s Memorial. Michigan Avenue was closed from Liberty Street to Greenfield Boulevard. The parade, organized by the VFW and the American Legion, continued through downtown also beginning at 10 a.m. The veterans led the parade and were followed by a black trolley car silently ringing a bell in honor of the service men and women who have passed away. Other people marching or participating included the Scouts, a horse and buggy decorated with flowers, the Capital City Corvette Club carrying many veterans as passengers and drivers in an array of models and colors. When thanked for his service as he was being driven by in a Corvette, one veteran answered, “It was my honor.”

Marshall resident Vera Paul was waving a flag from the curb while the parade went by an antique shop. She said the best way to remember those honored on Memorial Day is to “stand up and do what’s right.” Her father had to go to Korea for his service in the Armed Forces. Paul wants to live her life in honor of those that have served sacrificing their life. She hopes people will live of life being kind to one another and said, “I pray everyday that God will use me to help those who can’t help themselves.”