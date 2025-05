Photo by AlbionMich.net

Smiles, cheers, and school pride lit up Albion’s Superior Street Wednesday as Marshall High School seniors paraded downtown in their caps and gowns. Friends, families, and community members lined the sidewalks to celebrate the Class of 2025, with the historic Bohm Theatre and Albion’s iconic Coca-Cola mural serving as a proud backdrop. Cool, cloudy skies couldn’t dim the excitement.