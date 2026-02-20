Albion City Council Approves Contract With Returning City Manager Sheryl Theriot

Dr. Sheryl L. Theriot, center, with her husband Louis at the Festival of the Forks in downtown Albion in 2023. Theriot previously served as Albion’s city manager from 2014–2018 under the name Sheryl Mitchell and returned to the role following a Feb. 17 City Council vote.

By Maggie LaNoue Contributing writer

The Albion City Council voted Tuesday, Feb. 17, to approve a contract with Dr. Sheryl L. Theriot as city manager, bringing back a familiar leader as the city faces major redevelopment projects and ongoing challenges related to reputation, stability, and public trust.

The decision followed extended discussion during a meeting that ran past 9 p.m., an unusually long session for the council. Every council member spoke before the vote, and public comment included both support for and concerns about the process and compensation.

One current council member raised concerns about the timing of the revised agenda, noting that the version including the city manager contract vote was distributed the day before the meeting, which he said limited public awareness. Two former Albion City Council members also spoke during public comment, expressing concerns about the lack of a broader, current vetting process for a position of such significance.

Interim City Manager Doug Terry addressed questions about the process, noting that the position had previously been posted publicly, but the applicant pool at that time was limited. He said the administration prioritized continuity and community knowledge in moving forward.

Several council members framed the decision as an investment in experienced leadership.

Mayor Pro Tem Andy French acknowledged concerns about poverty and budget constraints but said compensation should reflect expectations.

“I keep thinking about what my grandfather used to tell me — you get what you pay for,” French said. “If we want excellence, we have to pay for it.”

French noted that Theriot brings decades of leadership experience and cited her prior service to Albion, including securing a $30,000 grant for the development of Holland Park before officially beginning her previous term, when she was known professionally as Sheryl Mitchell.

Councilperson C.J. Frost spoke about Albion’s reputation beyond the city limits.

“You cannot put a low-ball price on good leadership,” Frost said. “Reputation means a lot. In some cases, it can mean everything.”

Councilperson Lenn Reid agreed, describing Theriot as a hands-on leader.

“I’ve seen her out in boots while crews were working in the streets, following through to make sure things were being done the way they were supposed to be done,” Reid said.

Councilperson Vivian Davis said she initially shared concerns about public perception and process but changed her view after discussions with Terry.

“I walked away feeling that we’re doing the right thing in terms of expertise and commitment to Albion,” Davis said. “We have a reputation across the state, and often it isn’t positive. I want to change that.”

Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder emphasized the scale of current and upcoming projects, including industrial development, housing, and redevelopment efforts.

“We need strong leadership to make sure those projects come to fruition,” Snyder said, adding that she expects Theriot to work closely with Economic Development Corporation Director Deb Kelly.

Snyder also noted that Terry was compensated at $80 per hour, totaling more than $150,000 annually, and said the proposed permanent salary was not significantly higher given the scope of responsibility.

Councilperson Donivan Williams voted against the contract, citing concerns about how the compensation would be received by residents.

“The dollar amount is the sticker shock,” Williams said. “When this runs in the newspaper, people are going to react.”

Theriot addressed council briefly, saying she was “ready to serve, to listen, and to work alongside” council and the community. In her closing remarks, she quoted the late civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson, saying, “We must forgive each other, redeem each other, regroup and move on.”

The council ultimately approved the contract, concluding a discussion marked by passionate but respectful disagreement.Photo credit: albionmich.net

