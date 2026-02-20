Albion Scouts celebrate 110 years with packed anniversary dinner by the river

A commemorative patch marking the 110th anniversary of Scouts BSA Troop 158 highlights the troop’s long history in Albion.

Albion Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder stands with Abigail Raddatz, Senior Patrol Leader for Scouts BSA Troop 158, during the troop’s 110th anniversary celebration at American Legion Post #55.

Members of Scouts BSA Troop 158 and Pack 158 gather for a ribbon-cutting during the troop’s 110th anniversary Court of Honor at the American Legion hall overlooking the Kalamazoo River.

By Maggie LaNoue, contributing writer

A full house filled the American Legion hall overlooking the Kalamazoo River Monday night as Scouts BSA Troop 158 marked its 110th birthday with a community celebration, Court of Honor, and recognition of youth and adult accomplishments.

The Feb. 16 event drew Scouts, families, alumni, and community leaders to the riverside hall, where large windows and a shared dinner created a warm, celebratory setting. The evening honored more than a century of Scouting in Albion, dating back to 1916, while highlighting the troop’s active role in the community today.

The program was led by Committee Chair Sam Porter, an Eagle Scout from Troop 158’s Class of 1981 whose family has deep roots in Albion Scouting, and Cubmaster Rob Cape, who oversaw recognition of Pack 158’s youngest members. Youth leaders also played visible roles throughout the evening, reflecting Scouting’s emphasis on responsibility, service, and citizenship.

Local and state leaders attended the celebration, including Albion Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder, State Rep. Steve Frisbie of Michigan’s 44th House District, former Michigan state representative Jim Haadsma, who is running for office again, and a representative from the office of U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg of Michigan’s 5th Congressional District. Their presence underscored the long-standing connection between Albion Scouting and civic life.

Troop 158 was recognized at Tuesday’s Albion City Council meeting as the longest-running Boy Scout troop in Michigan. Mayor Garcia Snyder noted the troop’s remarkable record, which includes 77 Eagle Scouts and six Scoutmasters across its 110-year history.

Scouts BSA members recognized during the Court of Honor included Abigail Raddatz, Madeleine Tabaka, Marianna Krawczynski, James Wheeler, Evan Walker, Cyrus Towery-Collins, Daniel Tabaka, Joseph Rybicki, Miles Smith, and Nash Towery-Collins. The troop also honored Ian Verbeke, Eagle Scout, Class of 2024, during a formal Eagle Scout recognition.

Cub Scouts from Pack 158 were recognized for achievements earned during the past year, including Juniper Cape, Wade R. Fiero, Samuel Fitzgerald, Alekzander L. Topa, Jameson Cape, Michael Fitzgerald, Leland V. Lons, and Jonas Raddatz.

Leaders reflected on the troop’s recent history, noting its growth into a family troop that includes both boys and girls, continued participation in outdoor programs and summer camps, and ongoing service projects such as placing flags on veterans’ graves, participating in Memorial Day events, and supporting local cleanups.

The American Legion Post #55 has served as Troop 158’s chartering organization since 2020 and hosted the anniversary dinner. Legion members noted that the hall remains an active gathering place for community events, including a pancake breakfast scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 22, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an upcoming corned beef dinner in March. To learn more about Legion events, search for American Legion Post 55 Albion on Facebook.

As the evening concluded with pledges and the Scout Benediction, speakers emphasized that while 110 years is a milestone worth celebrating, the future of Albion Scouting rests with today’s youth and the families, volunteers, and community partners who support them.

This week’s edition of the Recorder touches twice on Albion’s history from 110 years ago. As newcomers arrived during the Great Migration, community institutions were taking root as well — including Scouts BSA Troop 158, founded in February 1916. Whether by design or by the energy of a growing town, Albion in 1916 was clearly a place where people were building things meant to last.

