Albion City Council closes out the year

City Attorney Cullen Harkness, Council members Donivan Williams, Lenn Reid and C.J. Frost at a recent meeting.

By KARA DECHALK

Contributing Writer

The Dec. 2 meeting of the Albion City Council began with a heartfelt farewell letter read by former precinct 4 council member Marcola Lawler. Lawler was unseated in the November election by challenger C. J. Frost.

“I’d like to thank God for the opportunity of a lifetime, an assignment that showed me what being a humanitarian is all about,” Lawler read. She went on to thank her family, church, the City of Albion and her fellow council members. She then spoke directly to her successor Canlin “C.J.” J Frost, asking him to continue advocating for the residents in their precinct. “Some work, some have kids, some have walkers, some have prosthetic legs, some have canes.” she described, making it difficult for them to navigate the sidewalks. “Look into the trees. The trees are pulling up our sidewalks.”

Nora Jackson also thanked her fellow council members for the opportunity to serve in Precinct 3. “I learned a lot and I thank each one of you for all that you did allow me to do and become.”

Both council women were commended by their colleagues on council

“I look forward to seeing you in voluntary roles and serving the community in many other ways so please don’t think this is the end of a chapter,” said council member Donivan Williams. “This is just an invitation to do something different.”

“Service in this community is a challenge,” said council member Andy French. “I want to applaud both council woman Jackson and council woman Lawler for being those foot soldiers on the ground who have their ear open and available to hear concerns and bring those concerns to council. Marcola, thank you for your kind words,” he continued, “and I expect to see you in a consulting way helping your constituents continue to help C.J. bring about the things that need to be brought about. Councilwoman Jackson, you are a leader in our community in so many ways I expect to see that leadership continue even if you’re not sitting at this table. Thank you both for your service.”

After a brief adjournment sine die council was reorganized. New members Jim Stuart, Precinct 3, and Frost, Precinct 4, were sworn in and Precinct 6 council member Andy French was elected to replace Jackson as Mayor Pro Tempore.

At the Dec. 2 meeting, council discussed the first reading of Ordinance 2024-10, an ordinance to amend the mobile food vending ordinance originally passed by council in 2022.

Concerns about this ordinance were raised in early September due to the number of mobile food vendors that participate in Albion’s annual Festival of the Forks. It was brought to the attention of council that vendors would need to purchase a permit from both the Greater Albion Chamber of Commerce and the City of Albion. Another concern about this ordinance was the criminal background check requirement. The original ordinance required the owner of a mobile food vending unit to provide a background check on each employee. This requirement could be cost prohibitive for some vendors. For example, the Calhoun County 4-H group operates a lemonade trailer. This trailer is operated mainly by students, supervised by an adult. Paying for a background check on each student would considerably cut into the funds earned by participating in the annual event.

The proposed changes to the ordinance allow council the ability via resolution to waive the requirements for the mobile food vending permits for special or community events. In addition, under the new terms of the ordinance, only the permit applicant is required to provide a criminal background check. That applicant, if approved, is then responsible to ensure that no person operating the unit has been convicted of any of the prohibitive offenses defined by the ordinance.

At the December 16 meeting council approved this ordinance with additional changes requested at the first reading. These changes were to amend Section 22-242 (I)as follows: A permit will not be issued if convicted of robbery, embezzlement or fraud in the past ten years; andA permit will not be issued if convicted of homicide (any degree); rape (any degree) or abduction. In section 22-243 (f) the use of bullhorns has been added to the list of amplification devices not allowed to draw attention to a mobile food vending unit.

At the Dec. 2 meeting, council also approved ordinance #2024-11, an ordinance to amend chapter 100 zoning, by amending the tables of permitted uses & special land uses in section 4.6(b) to add auto body/paint/interior & glass; auto repair; oil change; tire sales; and automobile service station; ordinance #2024-12, an ordinance to amend chapter 100 zoning, by amending the zoning map referred to in section 4.2 to rezone 707 N. Eaton St. from multiple family residential district to mixed use district and ordinance #2024-13 an ordinance to amend chapter 100 zoning, by amending the zoning map referred to in section 4.2 to rezone 906 Haven Road from campus development district to mixed use district.

The second meeting of December revolved heavily around the City’s budget and the EDC’s portion therein. Council voted to approve Resolution #2024-42 the fiscal year 2025 Budget Appropriation, Resolution #2024-43, fiscal year 2024 Budget Amendments and reappointed Mary Slater to the Arts Commission. The issue of Resolution #2024-44, a resolution to approve amended by-laws of the EDC was stricken from the meeting’s agenda after a motion by council member French. The change in by-laws is related to a potential 425 project, and will be discussed in depth at a later meeting.

The next meeting of the Albion City Council will be held Monday, Jan. 6 at 7 p.m. Visit the city’s You Tube page to view the meetings.

Photo by Kara DeChalk