Obituary: Rhea Jessie Watson Hotchkin

Rhea Jessie Watson Hotchkin went home to Jesus on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024.

She is preceded in death by her husband Max (2004), son Stan (2009), grandson Brian, younger brothers Dale, Phil, and Bing (Gary) and her parents, Kenneth and Irene Watson. She lived a full life up until the very end.

Rhea was born to Ken and Irene (Hungerford) Watson on June 27, 1923, on Watson Road, Pulaski township. Raised in the Concord area all her life, her dad taught her to swim in Swain’s Lake, and she began piano lessons across from the Paddock Hubbard House. Entertainment was more simplified in those days: she remembered not being into dolls but made mud pies, had a big pan of shelled corn she counted and lined up in rows to make fields. They drove a Model T car without seatbelts and had a radio for entertainment. It was a simpler time and the good lessons from that era she imprinted on her family.

As a young adult, she became a passionate pianist, playing for church services and local dances. After graduation from Concord High School, she worked in a Hillsdale manufacturing shop making army leggings for servicemen. She later worked in the Jackson Bumper Plant receiving office, keeping stockroom records.

Rhea married Max Hotchkin in 1946 after years of letter writing while he was serving in World War II. They would raise six children, farm hundreds of acres, and care for 30-40 dairy cattle.

She lived in a day that knew challenges, but she never complained. She took major responsibility for the dairy, including milking, feeding and monitoring the breeding of cows even when she was 8 months pregnant. She was involved in everything a farm required (driving tractor, cutting wood, processing the meat), including responsibility for the farm accounting up until her 90s. Her family was known for their love of music, and she eagerly celebrated any child, grandchild or great grandchild’s interest in a musical instrument.

To Rhea Hotchkin, hard work ethic, wise frugality, love of community and commitment to family was a part of everything she did.

She exemplified that being a mom, grandma, and wife is one of the most noble and highest callings. She lived a life of selflessness, generosity, and hospitality. She dished out incredible quick wit, and always had a good listening ear, recalling details to ask about at the next visit. Her grit and strong will to live was an inspiration to many.

When Max passed 20 years ago, she continued living in the farm home where he was born and where they had lived 58 years since they married. In August of 2023, after numerous trips to the hospital, a bout with cancer, broken hip, and fractured back, she chose assisted living for rehab and remained until her passing.

Her personalized team of companions and caretakers (referred to as Rhea’s Angels) served Rhea up until the very end. She made new friends at the facility, received visitors, and gave value and love to so many people who came across her path.

She is remembered and celebrated by children: Jan (Gary) Hawkins, Greg (Cindy), Becky (Dave) Maitland, Brent (Linda), and Geri (Tim) Freeman. She has 21 living grandchildren: Amy, Laura (Justin), David (Jessica), Abby (TJ), Stacy, Max (Amanda), Heidi (Steven), Brandon, Megan (Jason), Alicia, David (Jessica), Matthew (Amanda), Caleb (Rebecca), Dustin (Olivia), Stetson, Hannah (Ben), Rhea, Erin (Andrew), Hunter, Emma (Noah), and Jack; 47 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

The Hotchkin family thanks the local community for their unending love and friendship. Rhea would have wished that reflection on her life would be a nudge to all to: Love your family well and be kind. Give more than you expect in return. Save your money. Be wise. Be willing to just be still and listen. Say please and thank you. Always remember good grammar. And do to others as you would have them do to you.

Rhea Hotchkin has left an immeasurable mark on her family and community. We consider it an honor to have called her our own.

At Rhea’s request, a celebration of her life will be held privately with her immediate family.

Rather than making a memorial contribution, remember Rhea as she was…”save your money and be kind.”

Lauer Family Funeral Home in Concord is caring for the family’s needs. Please share condolences with Rhea’s family at www.lauerfhconcord.com.