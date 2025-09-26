Albion Council Approves River Restoration Plan

By Maggie LaNoue

Albion City Council voted unanimously on Sept. 15, to move forward with a river restoration plan that, if fully funded, would reshape Victory Park and the riverfront.

The project will remove the Hannah Street Dam, fill in the Mill Race, and widen the North Branch to carry the full flow of the river. Two bridges—Hannah Street North and Erie Street East – would also be removed.

Engineers explained that while one alternative had a lower upfront construction cost of approximately $2.5 million, it would leave the Mill Race in place and require maintaining its walls and bridges, thereby increasing the 70-year life cycle cost to $20.9 million. The plan approved by the council requires approximately $8.8 million to initiate but reduces long-term costs to $9.5 million by eliminating failing infrastructure that would otherwise require constant repairs. Officials noted that while state and federal grants are available to support dam removal and river restoration, there are no similar programs to fund ongoing maintenance to aging dams. Council members cited these financial realities, along with improved fish passage and safety for paddlers, as reasons for their choice.

The decision also reduces the risk of flooding. The current dam and walls are aging, and failure during a major weather event could pose a threat to nearby homes. By widening the river and removing failing structures, the project will enhance the safety of the area for residents along the North Branch.

At the July 24 Dam Removal open house at the pavilion in Victory Park, many residents expressed concern about losing the waterfall and the wide pool of water that have been landmarks for decades. Albion officials have discussed ways to preserve those memories through exhibits, historical markers, and signage. Others pointed to the benefits of river restoration, including improved habitat and water quality, as well as new recreational opportunities. Interim City Manager Doug Terry has stated that the dams were constructed for industry in the 1800s, and now the structures are deteriorating, potentially causing damage if they fail.

Suzannah Deneau, Engineer at Wightman & Associates, Inc., presented maps and blueprints at the July open house and again at the Sept. 2 city council meeting, providing background for the Sept. 15 decision. She outlined a seven-year timeline for the work and explained that Albion is part of a larger statewide and national trend, as communities confront the aging dams built more than a century ago.

The funding is not yet secure, and the project will proceed slowly, most likely beginning with the removal of the small dam where the Mill Race and the North Branch split. This area, once known as Dutch Town, was remembered by longtime residents as a place where the water was clear enough for swimming. The water of the river is expected to be clearer again if and when the process is complete.

Albion is seeking a combination of state, federal, and local sources, including grants already underway. Council members noted the limitations of sewer and water funds and stated that early investment may help avoid higher costs in the future.

If funding is secured, residents may view dredging upstream as one of the first steps, intended to prevent a sludge surge when the Hannah Street dam is removed. Construction would follow in phases, and the process would take several years to complete.

Albion’s Festival of the Forks celebrates where the branches of the Kalamazoo River come together. With this decision, the city is restoring the forks while moving toward a future where the river is safer, healthier, and better connected to the community.