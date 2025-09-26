By Frank Passic

HARNESS RACETRACK ONCE LOCATED HERE

Have you ever wondered why there is a “jog” in the road on North Street headed east at the intersection of North and Clinton Streets? The reason is that there once was a harness racetrack located there south of North Street between Clinton and Superior Streets back in 1880s and 1890s.

This was the racetrack of Willard H. Warner (1834-1920), originally from Parma, N.Y., and a descendant of the prominent Warner clan who helped found and build Albion. His parents came to Albion in 1855. Willard was a local downtown Albion merchant who dealt in coal and grain at the corner of S. Superior and W. Cass Streets. Willard also served as a Calhoun County deputy sheriff, and loved horses. He lived at 112 Austin Avenue.

His racetrack was located north of Austin Avenue between N. Clinton Street, and then eastwards through present-day N. Superior St., which did not exist at the time northwards past Austin Avenue. This racetrack was quite popular, and was in existence until the mid-1890s. It was called the Albion Driving Park. From our Historical Notebook this week, courtesy of George Petredean, is an advertising bill for a race held on June 4, 1892. It lists the various placement prizes to be awarded, including a 90 x 96 all-wool blanket.

Also from our Historical Notebook this week we present a portion of the 1890 Bird’s Eye View of Albion, drawn by Clement J. Pauli of Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This shows the racetrack and surrounding area. In the center of the track you’ll see the horse and harness barn. On the left is the grand stand where patrons viewed the races. There are houses on N. Clinton St., but behind them (east) was the racetrack. The eastern part of the track would be where houses are located on the east side of N. Superior St. today. How many of our readers living in this area knew that there was once a racetrack in your back yard?

Notice that N. Superior St. ended at Austin Avenue. In the early 1890s Willard sold his land for development, and N. Superior St. was extended to the newly developed North St., thus accounting for todays “jog” on North at Clinton St. Following the discontinuance of his track, a new track was built across from today’s Victory Park along Haven Road, and was developed into the Albion Fairgrounds, where harness racing continued beginning in the mid-1890s.