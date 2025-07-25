Albion Council to Vote on Washington Gardner Redevelopment July 28

Photo by Maggie LaNoue

Washington Gardner School, built in 1927 and renovated through a 30-year bond, awaits a redevelopment decision by Albion City Council.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Albion City Council will vote on a redevelopment proposal for Washington Gardner School at their next meeting on Monday, July 28, at 7 p.m. Meetings are being held at Marshall Opportunity High School, located at 225 E Watson St., while City Hall’s elevator is out of service. while City Hall’s elevator remains out of service.

The proposal centers on converting the historic school building, currently owned by Albion College, into 61 low-income apartments. The nonprofit Community Housing Network, based in Troy, Michigan, is requesting a 45-year Payment-in-Lieu-of-Taxes agreement. Under the ordinance language, instead of taxes, the developer would “pay a charge equal to 6% of the net annual shelter rents that are actually collected by the housing project each year.” These payments are calculated after operating expenses, which means that in years with little or no profit, the city could receive minimal revenue.

Critics have expressed concern that this approach could result in minimal revenue for the city if the project shows little or no profit. Some residents worry about the long-term impact of adding another tax-exempt property to the city’s base and whether Albion will bear additional costs for essential services such as public safety, road repairs, and recreation.

Washington Gardner School has a long history in Albion. Constructed in 1927 and named for Civil War veteran and former U.S. Representative Washington Gardner, the building served generations of students before closing in 2010. Albion College acquired the building in 2011 to prevent blight and maintain its architectural integrity. In 2006, Albion voters approved a 30-year bond for major renovations, a millage that remains on the tax rolls and will not expire until 2036.

President Wayne P. Webster of Albion College provided an official statement, emphasizing that the proposed redevelopment reflects both fiscal responsibility and community benefit. He explained that the College explored options for the building for several years and announced in late 2023 a plan to work with Zero Day, a nonprofit specializing in adaptive reuse projects. “Two years ago, I began working transparently with campus and community partners to explore viable options for the sustainability—and survival—of the Washington Gardner building. In November 2023, we publicly announced our plan to partner with Zero Day on the adaptive reuse of the former middle school, which has been largely vacant for more than 15 years,” Webster said.

Webster noted that the current proposal will include approximately 61 new affordable housing units and amenities for families and individuals, wellness programming, transportation, and community events for seniors, along with vocational training and job placement services for Albion residents. Zero Day will continue as an active partner, leading veteran-specific programming. “Zero Day has also brought in Community Housing Network, a nonprofit with a proven track record of successful developments and strong partnerships across Michigan, to guide the grant and tax credit process and to manage day-to-day operations of the property,” he added.

Webster stressed that Albion College will not profit from the transfer of the property. “It’s important to note that the College will not profit from this transaction,” he stated. “In fact, over the past decade, we’ve spent an estimated $200,000 to $300,000 annually on utilities and insurance for a building that no longer serves a central role in our educational mission. That’s more than $2 million that could have otherwise gone directly toward student support and academic priorities.”

Supporters of the project argue that the PILOT arrangement provides a practical solution by turning a vacant property into housing while reducing the College’s financial strain. Critics counter that the projected revenue—about $8,000 per year under ideal conditions—falls far short of the tax contribution expected from a market-rate property. Concerns also include the quality of future renovations and whether out-of-town contractors will limit local economic benefit.

Community Housing Network, founded in 2001, has developed affordable housing across Michigan and reports serving more than 17,000 people in the past year. According to its mission statement, CHN focuses on “providing homes for people in need and access to resources to create sustainable communities.” The organization earned an 88% score, or three-star rating, from Charity Navigator, with a program expense ratio of 95.27%, meaning nearly all funds go to direct services. CHN’s governance structure includes a fully independent board and strong financial accountability policies.

One of CHN’s most recent developments, Kelly Court Apartments in Eastpointe, opened in July 2025 to high demand, offering units for families earning 50 to 60 percent of the area median income. The nonprofit also emphasizes partnerships with local agencies for supportive programming, aligning with the collaborative approach planned for Washington Gardner.

At the July 7 Albion City Council meeting, members addressed preparations for the upcoming vote. Monday’s session will include time for public comment before the decision. The outcome will shape not only the future of a prominent landmark but also broader conversations about economic development, housing needs, and fiscal responsibility in Albion.