Rock the Block in Marshall powers on through the rain

By KARA DECHALK

Contributing Writer

Saturday’s rain showers didn’t dampen the spirit of those who came out to enjoy Marshall’s annual Market on Main block party.

The event, hosted by Choose Marshall and Copper Athletic Club kicked off at 11 a.m. with a pet fashion show where pets of all kinds walked the red carpet in their favorite outfit.

The Market on Main outdoor shopping bazaar scheduled from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. wrapped up just in time for vendors to pack up before the first of several rain showers. Many main street merchants set up in the street along with other vendors and exhibits. The Alligator Sanctuary from Athens brought many reptiles including live alligators. There was face painting, axe throwing, a mini putt putt course for kids and Marshall High School sponsored a dunk tank as a Gradbash fundraiser. Former Detroit Red Wing Joe Kocur, one half of the “Bruise Brothers” and four time Stanley Cup champion was on hand to meet fans, take photos and sign autographs.

There were also several contests throughout the day beginning with an ice cream eating contest for dogs at noon. Contests on the main stage began with a taco eating competition between Marshall and Harper Creek high school football teams with Harper Creek coming out on top, followed by a Spaghetti eating challenge and the Copper Bash sixth annual coney eating contest.

The Marshall Rotary Club’s Duck Pluck fundraiser at Brooks Fountain took place at 4 p.m. Rotarians sold 1,000 tickets with a number that corresponds to a rubber duck. The ducks were then dumped into the fountain and three winners were plucked by Rotary president Shannon Aikins.

“The first duck race at the fountain was held 30 years ago in June of 1994.” said Aikins. “I remember what fun it was for kids and adults alike and wanted to bring it back as an annual event. It’s a fun and engaging way to bring our community together to support our Rotary Club with the many service projects that we provide and help other nonprofits provide as well.”

As the market wrapped up, the remainder of the fun centered around the Copper Bash portion of the event with live music at the main stage. DJ Mickey Suave entertained the crowd throughout the day with hits that appealed to all ages and continued to play music during the two rain delays and in between band sets.

The live music began at 4 p.m. with an acoustic set by local favorite Rae of Light. Vocalist Megan Rae and Norman Light, guitar/vocals accompanied by Dennis Bernard on the cajon treated the crowd to a lively assortment of hits from several genres.

The audience, undeterred by the weather, stuck it out underneath a large tent set up in the street. As such, they were wowed by Lepolion a Chicago artist known for his high energy show and wide range of music. Barefoot, Lepolian jumped down from the stage to dance with the crowd on the rain soaked pavement. He ended his show with three encores.

In a day of many contests, the contest between Rock the Block- Market on Main and Mother Nature, Downtown Marshall was the winner.