Albion Elks Lodge Donates $6,000 to Local Food Access

By Maggie LaNoue

The Albion Elks Lodge #1798 recently presented a $6,000 donation to the Community Table of Albion, marking the largest single contribution the lodge has made to the local food assistance program and bringing its three-year total support to $12,000.

The presentation took place during a lodge meeting at the Albion Elks Lodge, located along M-99 across from the Albion River Trailhead at Ménwabek Meadow Park, just past Riverside Cemetery and south of the Kalamazoo River. The lodge sits near a popular trail access point where visitors can view maps and begin walks along the North Country Trail, a reminder of the lodge’s close ties to the surrounding community.

Founded in 1951, Albion Elks Lodge #1798 has served members from Albion and surrounding communities for more than seven decades. The local lodge is part of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, a national fraternal organization established in 1868 and known for combining social fellowship with charitable work at the local, state, and national levels.

“Albion Health Care Alliance appreciates the Albion Elks Lodge #1798, which has been extremely generous to our Community Table of Albion program over the past three years,” said Amy Reimann, executive director of the Albion Health Care Alliance. “In 2023 and 2024, the Elks provided $3,000 each year, and in 2025 that support increased to $6,000, for a total of $12,000 dedicated to local food access.”

Although the funds are distributed through the Elks National Foundation, local lodges determine how grant dollars are directed within their communities. In Albion, lodge leaders chose to focus this year’s funding on food access after seeing continued demand at local food distributions and understanding the pressures many households face.

The Community Table of Albion is a program of Albion Health Care Alliance and provides both a monthly food pantry and weekly drive-through food distributions. According to AHCA, the program provides food more than 16,000 times each year through these combined services. The Community Table asks only for a name, household size, and ZIP code, a low-barrier approach designed to make food access easier for individuals and families seeking assistance.

Reiman said the program is able to stretch donated dollars through careful stewardship, bulk purchasing, and strong partnerships, allowing funds to go further while maintaining food quality. Volunteers play a central role in organizing, stocking, and distributing food, helping ensure that distributions run smoothly and consistently throughout the year.

The Community Table is supported by a broad network of partners and sponsors, including Albion College, the Feldpausch Foundation, Elks Lodge #1798, Rotary Club of Albion, Albion First United Methodist Church, Sprout, the Delmar & Audria M. Olson Family Foundation, Family Fare Supermarkets, Salem United Church of Christ, Dawn Foods, the Conagra Brands Foundation, Albion Community Gardens, Senior Services of Calhoun County, St. Paul Lutheran Church, and Albion-Homer United Way. Together, these organizations help sustain a program that responds to local need with both flexibility and care.

Albion Elks Lodge #1798 is led by Exalted Ruler Mike Tymkew, along with elected officers and trustees who guide the lodge’s charitable and social activities. While veterans make up a significant portion of the membership, lodge representatives said the organization welcomes others who are interested in service and community involvement. Throughout the year, the lodge hosts a variety of public and member events, including community meals, fundraisers, and social gatherings, some of which directly support charitable efforts.

Beyond local giving, Michigan Elks lodges participate in a statewide special needs children’s program that assists families with medical equipment, therapies, and services when other resources are unavailable. The program reflects the Elks’ long-standing focus on meeting practical needs at the community level.

For Reiman, the Elks’ growing investment reflects both awareness and intention. “This support helps ensure that families in our community continue to have access to food when they need it most,” she said.

More information about Albion Health Care Alliance and the Community Table of Albion is available at albionhca.org.