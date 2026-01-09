Wrestling Roundup Three Rivers undefeated atTR Super Duals

THREE RIVERS — Three Rivers’ wrestling team earned an undefeated 5-0 record at the Three Rivers Super Duals Saturday.

The Wildcats defeated Constantine 55-22, Thornapple Kellogg 68-10, Portage Northern 62-11, Hamilton 73-6, and Niles 69-9.

Ten wrestlers earned medals on the day for Three Rivers. Going 5-0 on the day were Owen Moreland, Kyler Snellenberger, Brody Morrill, Ethan Moreland, Carter Hensley, Louis Smith, and Jaxon Smith. Notching 4-1 records were Brayden Niemi, Jak Monroe and Braylon Faile.

Three Rivers wrestled on Wednesday, Jan. 7 at Plainwell against Otsego and Plainwell, and will wrestle Saturday at the Kargel Classic tournament in Chelsea, which begins at 9 a.m.

Sturgis perfect at Comstock

COMSTOCK — The Trojan wrestling team competed recently in the Comstock Horseshoe Classic, and went a perfect 5-0 on the day to win the event.

Sturgis faced five teams during the competition, defeating River Valley 78-6, Battle Creek Lakeview 70-11, Comstock 72-12, Battle Creek Central 63-18 and Hopkins 35-32.

Sturgis coach Brad Barkby said that his team “battled hard”, and that he wanted to give special recognition to freshman Richie Scott, who showed “veteran experience and selflessness.”

The following wrestlers went undefeated on the day, with Jouse Galvan, Cooper Barkby, Easton Barkby, Jacob Lewius, Alex Valdez and Ayden Hamilton all posting 5-0 records. Not far behind, going 4-1 during the tourney was Scott, Dechlan Fieberkorn and Liam McKinley. Juan Pablo Soto and Kalen Wotring both ended the day going 3-2.