Albion Farmer’s Market ends a little early this season, public notices a little too late

File Photo by Kathryn Palon

Carolyn Gig sells herbs at the Albion Farmer’s Market earlier this summer.

By Sylvia Benavidez

From May to September on Wednesdays, Albion’s Farmer’s Market vendors in Stoffer Plaza offer the local community fresh produce and an opportunity to mingle with neighbors or visitors, but this year season will be cut a little short. Having the market on Wednesdays gives people a chance to come downtown right after work and not miss out on other markets or events on Saturdays. However, there was no farmers market in Stoffer Plaza this Wednesday or will there be throughout September.

From 4 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday the plaza was home to a variety of craft tables this year including the fresh faces of Dad and daughters. They displayed their laser cut signs, key chains, and even garden items to name a few. Other crafters made purses, bags and there were returning favorites such as bracelet makers. Emily Verbeke’s social media posts gave updates on the market goings on such as music in June, new craft vendors, and alerts as the seasons’ harvest came to the market.

On Aug. 14, she reported on tomatoes, greens, and eggplants, even an opportunity to grab a meal or fresh produce from the Mercantile table or baked goods from The Foundry. Emelander Family Farm brought their beef, lamb, chicken, and eggs. Then Tuesday the last week of August, the Albion’s Farmer’s Market social media page announced that the Aug. 28 market was cancelled, and the season would end a little over a month early.

Vendor Carolyn Face Gilg sold her variety of herbs from parsley to sage throughout the summer and will miss selling in Albion for the rest of the season. In a message she spoke of how the early closure affects her business. Gilg hadn’t quite made a profit from her herb sales yet, but really appreciated having a mid-week market. “I probably won’t go to another market in the area, they’re almost all on Saturdays and we do a lot of other things on Saturdays.” She mentioned that there was a smaller number of vendors and people coming out this year from the past season.

A few reactions on various social media agree stating that they were disappointed and say that more people have to come out to support the farmers or suggest a change in location. The fact local farms continue to shut down also makes it a challenge to find vendors. In Michigan Farm News, the March 2022 online edition, they wrote that the USDA reported 500 farms shut down in Michigan, so the nature of farmer’s market is changing with area markets adding more craft and baked goods booths. Smaller farmers also have to take in some crops later in the season too as one farmer explained to me last year at Albion’s Farmer’s Market.

The DDA, Downtown Development Authority, oversees Albion’s Farmer’s Market and it takes a lot of effort and coordination. Verbeke works diligently to contact vendors in early spring and to make sure they have what they need such as space and electricity to sell in downtown Albion. There were a variety of offerings, services, and even activities. For example, on July 17 Pure Albion offered custom Tie Dye T-shirts. People just had to purchase the shirt, and the rest of the supplies were provided to the public.

Despite the lack of turnout for this year, people have hopes for next year. Like crop cycles, markets have cycles too and some of the vendors seem to understand that. In response to questions emailed to Verbeke, she explained that a lack of vendors and visitors declining throughout the summer was the driving factor to end early this year, but she made sure the vendors were taken care of in terms of their fees. Verbeke shared, “Vendors who committed to the season, which was less than ½ of all submitted applications, were offered a refund for the prorated weeks that were cancelled with the end of the season. Several vendors have declined the refund and would rather have their booth fee go towards kick starting the season next year…”

In the years that I have covered Albion’s Farmer’s market I have witnessed the laughter, great conversations, the variety of produce, music, and fun activities. One early ending season does not define their service and value to the community. In speaking to vendors at other farmer’s markets such as in Marshall and the Battle Creek area, what keeps them coming is the crowds, the regular support of the community.

The reaction on various social media is that Albion’s Farmer’s Market will be missed. The public can keep up with Verbeke’s plans for next year by looking for updates on the Albion Farmer’s Market page. Hopefully more of their followers and area residents will regularly support them in person, too, and keep a jewel of Albion visible for years to come.