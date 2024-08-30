Walking the Beat in Albion

Festival raises money for instruments and lessons for children

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Walk The Beat Albion 2024 was held on Saturday Aug. 24.

The event featured 18 bands at nine different locations competing to win a professional recording session with Third Coast Recording in Grand Haven. Live music followed at the after party at the Malleable Brewery.

Act Casual, a funky fusion band out of Detroit won the recording package, but the real winners are the area schoolchildren who will receive free musical instruments and lessons.

Photos by Kathryn Palon