Albion Invites Public Input on Roads, Redevelopment, and City Planning

A map prepared by Wightman shows planned street and utility projects for Albion’s 2026 construction season, including areas where detours are expected during construction. Project timelines are preliminary and subject to change based on coordination and weather.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Albion residents will have several opportunities in the coming week to learn more about planned road work, infrastructure projects, and redevelopment proposals, and to share questions and input with city leadership.

The first opportunity will take place during the next Albion City Council meeting on Monday, March 2. A study session will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by the regular council meeting at 7 p.m. During the regular meeting, a public hearing will be held on a proposed Brownfield Plan Amendment, as listed on the agenda. The amendment is associated with Albion Reinvestment Corporation, the entity identified in the plan documents attached to the council packet.

The proposal involves the rehabilitation of nine long-vacant buildingsalong Superior Street between the Bohm Theatre and the Coke mural. According to the plan materials, the project would create new commercial space at street level and approximately two dozen apartments above, with individual units generally modest in size. In total, the redevelopment would encompass more than 90,000 square feet of building space.

The plan estimates a total project cost of approximately $11.3 million and outlines certain eligible costs that could be reimbursed through a brownfield financing plan, subject to approvals and future tax capture. The documents also note that the developer anticipates seeking additional funding sources where eligible, though no specific grants are committed as part of the amendment. Members of the public will have the opportunity to comment during the public hearing as part of the regular council meeting.

A second opportunity for public engagement will be a Public Open House on Thursday, March 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Marshall Opportunity High School on Watson Street. The open house will focus on road and infrastructure projects planned for the 2026 construction season, as well as longer-term planning efforts related to the river corridor.

Mayor Victoria Garcia Snyder said both City Council members and city staff will be present to help answer questions. “This is a great opportunity for residents to engage directly with their council members and have their specific questions addressed in one setting,” she said. Also on hand will be city engineer Mickey Bittner of Wightman, who has been working with the city on several of Albion’s larger infrastructure and planning projects.

“We always encourage our constituents to actively participate in meetings like this, as it helps build understanding and transparency around how decisions are made for our community,” Garcia Snyder said. “I welcome any input and am hopeful for a strong turnout next Thursday.”

Street reconstruction projects currently scheduled for 2026 include West Cass Street from Albion Street to Ash Street, Albion Street from West Erie Street to the railroad tracks, Dean Drive and Hoaglin Drive near McIntosh Park, and the Bemer, Magnotta, and Dean area. Each project includes coordinated replacement of water mains, sanitary sewer lines, storm sewer infrastructure, and full roadway reconstruction. Some projects are expected to require detours, while others are planned to proceed without major traffic rerouting.

City Council meetings are typically held on the first and third Mondays of each month. Agendas and meeting packets are posted in advance on the City of Albion website, cityofalbionmi.gov, and residents can sign up there to receive agendas and meeting notices by email.