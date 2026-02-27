Stronger Together: Black Work, Business, and Belonging in Albion

Families First Learning Center operates in the former Crowell School building in Albion.

Build Them On The Rock is part of a church ministry located in the former Presbyterian church building on E. Porter St., continuing a long tradition of community-based service.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Albion’s Black history is often told through landmark events and institutions, but it is also a story shaped by work — by the jobs people came north for, the industries that sustained families, and the businesses that grew alongside the city. From early barbershops and skilled trades to today’s locally owned enterprises, employment and entrepreneurship have played a central role in Albion’s African American community.

This article draws on local historical research, census records, previously published reporting, and publicly available information from current businesses.

Albion has had a Black population since the 1840s, nearly from the community’s earliest years. Nineteenth-century census records list many of the city’s earliest African American residents as barbers, housekeepers, hairdressers, laborers, farm workers, masons, meat cutters, and calciminers, also known as white washers. Although many families arrived with limited resources, some were able to acquire personal property and, in a few cases, real estate — early signs of economic stability and permanence.

By the late 1800s and early 1900s, Albion had developed a strong industrial base. The Albion Malleable Iron Company and Gale Manufacturing anchored the local economy, drawing workers from Poland, Italy, Ukraine, Belarus, Mexico, and other regions to fill a variety of positions. Much of the work was physically demanding — long hours in hot, noisy, and hazardous environments — but it provided steady wages and led to Albion’s historical reputation as a factory town.

As industrial labor provided stability, Albion’s African American community also expanded into business ownership. One of the earliest documented Black entrepreneurs was Solomon Hurst, a barber who arrived in Albion by the early 1850s. Census records from 1860 indicate he owned several tracts of land — a notable achievement at a time when few African Americans held property locally. Barbershops, often among the most visible Black-owned businesses of the era, served not only as places of work but as important social centers.

World War I dramatically altered the country’s economic landscape. As global conflict disrupted immigration, the flow of European workers declined sharply. Facing labor shortages, northern manufacturers turned their attention to the American South, where African Americans were seeking opportunities beyond the Jim Crow system.

In 1916, the Albion Malleable Iron Company arranged transportation, bringing 64 Black men north by special railway coach from Florida and Alabama. Those workers joined others already in the city and were later followed by their families. Women’s labor — both paid and unpaid — played a critical role in sustaining families and building community networks alongside industrial work. Housing was built, churches and schools were organized, and neighborhoods formed. This intentional recruitment helped shape Albion’s demographic patterns and set it apart from many surrounding communities.

By the mid-20th century, Black-owned businesses in Albion included barbershops, dry cleaners, grocery stores, taverns, and service trades, growing to an estimated 15 to 20 establishments by the late 1970s.

Segregation nevertheless shaped daily life and commerce for decades. One well-documented example was a downtown ice cream parlor commonly known as Sullivan’s, where Black customers could purchase ice cream but were not allowed to sit inside — a reminder that discrimination extended into everyday transactions, even as African Americans contributed fully to Albion’s workforce and economy.

Albion’s Black history also includes individuals whose influence extended far beyond the city. Dr. James L. Curtis, who grew up in Albion, earned a biology degree from Albion College in 1944and his medical degree from the University of Michigan in 1946, launching a distinguished career in psychiatry and academic medicine. Born during the Great Migration and educated during World War II, Curtis rose to national prominence as an advocate for equity in medical education, serving as Director of Psychiatry at Harlem Hospital Centerand as Associate Dean at Cornell University Medical College, where he helped lead the desegregation of medical school admissions during the early years of affirmative action. Curtis later returned to Albion, where he supported scholarship efforts and helped establish the James L. Curtis Institute for Race and Belonging at Albion College.

Robert Holland Jr., born in Albion in 1940, came from a family with deep roots in the city’s civic life. His father, Robert Holland Sr., led the successful effort to desegregate Albion’s schools in 1953 — a legacy honored today by Holland Park. Robert Jr. went on to build a career in engineering and management, joining McKinsey & Company and becoming the firm’s first African American partner. In 1995, he was appointed CEO of Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream, making him one of the first African Americans to lead a major U.S. corporation. On the train to Boston to accept the position, he composed a poem called “Time, Values and Ice Cream” — reflecting on growing up in Albion and the experience of being unable to sit inside Sullivan’s ice cream parlor as a boy. The poem circulated widely and became part of his public story. Holland stepped down in 1997 after nearly two years in the role, and Holland Park in Albion stands today as a reminder of the family’s lasting contribution to the community.

In recent decades, Albion’s local economy has faced significant challenges. The foundries have closed, the hospital has shut its doors, and the city’s schools have been annexed into the Marshall public school system. These losses reduced the large employers that once provided stable jobs for generations of residents. Entrepreneurship, government services, and educational institutions have taken on renewed importance.

Among a variety of Black-owned businesses active in Albion today, the following represent a range of services and reflect this ongoing tradition of hard work and community investment. This list and article are a small snapshot of the contributions of Albion’s Black families to the local economy.

Barbour Heating and Cooling, owned by Ian Barbour, provides heating and air conditioning installation, repair, and maintenance services for residential and commercial customers in Albion and the surrounding area.

TNT Beauty (BE YOUte’) Supply, owned by Tesha Perez, is a local beauty supply business focused on providing hair products and education for people of color. The business emphasizes healthy hair care, empowerment, and self-confidence, encouraging customers to “Just BE YOU.”

Build Them On The Rock Daycare Center, founded by Pastor Carol Brown, operates a faith-based child care program that emphasizes play-based learning to support children’s development, preparing them to feel confident and ready for kindergarten.

Families First Learning Center was founded by CEO Taneka Thomas and provides affordable, high-quality child care and early education for children from six weeks to 12 years old. Their center offers nature-based learning, PreK for All, and enrichment programs that support strong educational foundations for Albion families.

Inside Out Automotive Detailing, owned by Damarius Smith and O’Neal Warnsley, is a mobile detailing business serving customers across the region. The business specializes in high-end services including ceramic coatings, paint correction, interior restoration, and exterior hand washes, and resumes full operations as the weather warms.

These businesses can be found online and they are active on social media. Together, these businesses reflect a long continuum in Albion’s Black history — one shaped by labor, skill, and perseverance. While the city has changed significantly, the presence of Black-owned businesses today connects Albion’s past to its future, demonstrating resilience and continued investment in the community.

This article serves as the final piece in The Recorder’s February Black History Month series, reflecting the newspaper’s ongoing coverage of Albion’s people, history, and civic life.