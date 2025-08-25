Albion NAACP holds Back to School 2025 Grand Celebration

NAACP scholarship winner Ashtyn Ridley-Melton, Ron Sims (President of the Albion Branch of the NAACP), scholarship winner Daiziyah Burch, and Mae Ola Dunklin (chair of the NAACP Education Committee and organizer of the Back-to-School Celebration along with the Education Committee of the Albion Branch). Missing from the photo is scholarship recipient Diara Burch.

Photos by Albionmich.net

Community leaders and organizers stand together outside the celebration tent. From left to right: Gail Rodgers, Lenn Reid, Rebecca Jones, Eddie Ruth Williams, Vivian Davis, Ronnie Sims, Mae Ola Dunklin, and Victoria Garcia-Snyder.

By MAGGIE LANOUE

Contributing Writer

Nearly 400 people gathered Aug. 18 at Harrington Elementary School for the Albion NAACP Back to School 2025 Grand Celebration. The event brought the entire community together to prepare students for the year ahead. Families arrived to meet teachers, tour classrooms, and pick up supplies.

This celebration is one of the signature initiatives of the Albion Branch NAACP, part of its mission to help every student that lives in Albion start the year strong. Leadership was visible throughout the evening. Superintendent Rebecca Jones of Marshall Public Schools attended alongside principals, city officials, and NAACP leaders. Several retired educators and administrators also joined in, a reminder that dedication to Albion’s students spans generations.

Outside, Harrington’s front lawn was filled with activity. Dozens of community groups set up tables beneath the shade of tall trees, while the school’s sign glowed with the message “Great Things are Happening Here.” Families gathered to learn about health services, after-school programs, and local opportunities – stopping at booths that stretched across the yard. Inside, the school was just as busy. Parents received information at the Car Rider Info station, students admired the display from the award-winning Harrington Redbots Lego robotics team, and children of all ages lined up for free haircuts from local barbers. For many, the fresh haircut and a new backpack marked the perfect beginning to another year of learning.

The evening also celebrated achievement beyond K–12. NAACP scholarship recipients were honored, each receiving $1,000 toward higher education. Their recognition underscored the event’s purpose: investing in the education of the next generation of Albion leaders.

Albion’s students began school on Wednesday, Aug. 20, along with their peers across the Marshall Public Schools District.

Harrington Elementary itself holds a special place in Albion’s educational story. Opened in 1957, it was named for Donald Harrington, superintendent of Albion schools from 1919 to 1939. Harrington was recognized for his leadership during a time of major growth and challenges. In 1922–23, he oversaw construction of the west wing at Washington Gardner High School, providing students of that era with new classrooms, science labs, and improved athletic facilities, including a gymnasium and a swimming pool. He also guided the district through the difficulties of the Great Depression.

Education has always been central to the mission of the Albion Branch of the NAACP, which has been active in the city for more than 90 years. The Albion Branch of NAACP was formed in 1933, just a generation after the national NAACP’s founding in 1909. A defining chapter came in 1953, when the branch helped lead the effort to close the segregated West Ward School and ensure Black children in Albion could attend schools with better facilities. That fight for fairness marked a turning point in Albion’s Civil Rights history and demonstrated the branch’s commitment to children’s education.

Today, the Albion Branch NAACP continues that legacy through scholarships, youth programs, and community events like the Back-to-School Celebration.