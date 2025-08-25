Suspect in Mia Sims murder apprehended in California

Courtesy photo

Antonio Treyvonne Green

By ELIZABETH FERSZT

Contributing Writer

Antonio Treyvonne Green, age 19, the only suspect wanted in the shooting death of Mia Sims in front of People’s United Community Church on July 27, has been located and apprehended in Fresno, California, Jackson County Prosecutor Kelsey Guernsey announced in a press release on Aug. 19.

Green “was arrested on the charges of Homicide: Second Degree Murder; Discharging a Firearm in or at a Building Causing Death; and Felony Firearm,” said Guernsey.

Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson stated, “I am grateful for the work done by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team in connection with our local Detectives in working tirelessly to locate Antonio Green.”

According to Guernsey, “The process of bringing him back to Michigan has begun, but there is no timeframe for when Antonio Green will be back in Jackson.”

Sims’s uncle, Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney posted on Facebook, “Best words I’ve heard in 23 days, ‘Got ‘em’.”

Jackson Police Chief Christopher Simpson later shared in an email further details as to why he was in Fresno, California. Green was “eluding custody from the investigation.” He said It is unknown as to how he got there. JPD did not get a tip from a witness or another person.

Green will “go through an Extradition Hearing, and we will bring him back through that process,” said Simpson.

“Jackson County Prosecutor will make the transportation arrangements through transport services,” to get Green physically back to the jurisdiction, he added.