Albion resident finishes Miss Michigan USA pageant in top 12

Photo by Sylvia Benavidez

Miss Calhoun County, Dymond Stokes, sat for an interview last Wednesday at Stirling Books & Brew talking about her Miss Michigan USA pageant experience.

By SYLVIA BENAVIDEZ

Contributing Writer

Albion resident Dymond Stokes represented Calhoun County in the Miss Michigan USA pageant recently in Port Huron. The winner was Norton Shores native Michele Lewandoski.

Stokes finished in the top 12 contestants. She was disappointed at first, but not for long. As a current business owner and after competing in a few pageants as a child, she knows the ups and downs of competing. “The best way to accept a loss is to know that you gave it your all and surround yourself with encouraging people. It is big that I made it to the top 12. Try to be encouraging to yourself and listen to others also,” said Stokes. She realized she accomplished her purpose for participating in the pageant by encouraging others to compete through her example and formulating a pageant platform she can build on throughout the rest of her life.

“I would like my platform to be one that enables future up and comping entrepreneurs to thrive but giving them insight into both the victories and struggles that I myself have faced; and at times, still do face. I want others to be able to connect with me because they know that I am sincere and genuine, and that I am an open book,” said Stokes. “And ultimately, I want to encourage and inspire people of all backgrounds and ethnicities to know that all things are possible if you put God first in every area of life.”

The current Miss Michigan USA and Stokes share several qualities. Determination, the ability to make the most of an opportunity, and belief in oneself. This was Lewandoski’s third time entering the pageant and yet with each experience she learned to adjust her mindset and belief in herself according to interviews she gave to the media. She said one of the reasons she kept entering was to be the first woman to win from the western part of the state.

Stokes, too, had a goal in mind for entering. She has a message for women from Albion and the surrounding area. “If I can do it, they can do it. It doesn’t matter where you are from, your age, or color or anything like that but to always believe in yourself because that will always get you further to your goals. I just want to be inspiring,” she said. “I want to be an advocate for African American women by showing the younger generation that you are qualified enough to pursue your dreams it does not matter what anyone says.”

Having entered pageants at the age of three or four and now being 27, Stokes had a lot to learn in a short time to get up to speed. Lewandoski had a coach and prepared over a year to get ready for the pageant in Port Huron. Stokes filled out the application in December of 2024 and didn’t get accepted until May of 2025, so she only had a few months to prepare and had no coach. She got advice anywhere she could including from her best friend, O’shea Swinton who taught her how to use her core for better posture. “I didn’t have a coach or anyone to help me prepare for the pageant. This is my first one in a long time and I watched a lot of videos and did a lot of practicing.” She knew she was nearing an age limit for the competition, so she was going to make the most of this opportunity.

Through her hard work and dedication, Stokes feels she’s strengthened herself by figuring out ways to overcome disadvantages, learning to believe in herself, and maturing in her faith. She said, “Going through the process, I learned to trust God that much more. Just because it is His hand that opened this opportunity and allowed me to do everything. I would just say to really trust God and what he is doing.”

She had to budget at least $2,000 to participate, so she asked family and friends to support her and canvassed businesses for help. She was not afraid to ask anybody because all they could do was say no. “Never be scared to ask because you never know what response you are going to get, and they just might surprise you.” Stokes was grateful that Superior Nutrition in Albion contributed to her journey to Miss Michigan, USA along with her family and friends.

Her plans in the future include finding out what pageants she is qualified for in her age bracket, learning more about modeling, studying further so she can provide hair extensions for those suffering from medical conditions, and operating her business, Dymond Imari Hair Extensions.

She will be cheering on Ledowski at the Miss USA pageant in October and all her fellow Miss Michigan USA contestants throughout their endeavors.

Stokes encourages other young women to participate in pageants because they are a way for women to meet each other, share ideas, grow together, and learn to be grateful. She shared, “I was so glad and blessed that I met everybody. Everybody was so sweet and nice. If I had the opportunity to do it all over again, I would.”