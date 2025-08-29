Swaenepoel adopts can-do attitude at VCL

Courtesy photo

Dallas Swaenepoel competes in two sports each season for Vandercook Lake High School.

By JEFF STEERS

Contributing Writer

Things could have gone south for Vandercook Lake High School athlete Dallas Swaenepoel. At three years old, his parents lost custody of him, and his grandparents were deemed too old by a Florida judge.

Vandercook Lake residents Chuck and Sarah Swaenepoel were not going to let their nephew – now son – be given up for adoption. Swaenepoel – the athlete – has taken full advantage of the second opportunity in life.

He competes in two sports each season for the Jayhawks. In the fall he plays football and runs cross country; in the winter wrestling and bowling keep him busy; and in the spring baseball and track and field are his sports of choice.

He expects to earn more than 20 varsity letters before he graduates in the spring of 2026.

“The two reasons why I participate in so many sports is I like to stay busy and I am very competitive,” Swaenepoel said. “Sports teaches you how to have commitments for yourself and your team.”

Running is his best sports in high school and something he wants to continue in college. Swaenepoel is a two-time state qualifier in cross country and an all-state pole vaulter for VCL.

As a freshman he ran in the 23s in his first 5K race (3.1 miles) and improved into the 19s by the end of the season.

“I surprised myself by earning all-conference and qualifying for the state meet my sophomore year,” Swaenepoel said. “Running at the state meet the last two years has taught me how to keep cool under pressure and give it your all.”

Swaenepoel has the goals of running in the 17s and becoming all-state in cross country this season.

But the challenge comes in playing and practicing football and cross country. Football practice is from 3-5 p.m. and then an hour of running for cross country.

“The tough part is after a football game on Friday night,” Swaenepoel said. “You don’t get to bed until 10:30 p.m. and then have to wake up at 6 a.m. for a cross country meet.”

Swaenepoel said he has been hurt playing football but not injured.

“You can’t run when you are injured,” Swaenepoel said. “It is a worry, but I don’t want to let my teammates down.”

Bowling is his new sport of choice – a winter sport in high school. He rolled a league high 169 this past season but has a personal best of 198. Wrestling and indoor track also keep him busy during the winter months.

Competing in pole vault has been the highlight of his athletic career. He finished fifth in the MHSAA D-4 meet this past spring – earning all-state honors.

“Pole vaulting is fun because you feel like you are flying and going higher and higher,” Swaenepoel said.

He has listened to offers from numerous Division 3 schools to run cross country and compete in track.

Swaenepoel said he has considered moving back to Florida to attend college. His mother has passed away, but Swaenepoel keeps in contact with other family members.

“I still keep in contact with my grandfather and have two older siblings on my dad’s side that I have connected with,” he said.

He says moving to Michigan has been a blessing and given him great opportunities in life.

Swaenepoel has nearly a 4.0 GPA in high school and is first in his class heading into the final two semesters. He also expects to have earned nearly a dozen college credits before graduating high school.