Albion street construction continues

Work continues on Michigan Avenue to connect the water lines to the new water main that will connect to the new water tower east of Albion. This scene by Albion College shows the extensive nature of the work.

According to the city’s official outreach brochure, the goals of the project include: Replacing undersized and aging water mains, Upgrading lead water services, Improving fire flow capacity, installing a new 1-million-gallon elevated water storage tank, and performing bridge preventative maintenance at seven city locations

Although the new water tower is not visible from the main road, its installation increases the city’s water storage from 0.5 million to 1.5 million gallons, providing crucial backup and redundancy for maintenance and emergencies.

Additionally, roadway improvements are being completed in areas where water mains are replaced—including the intersection at Five Points. Residents and travelers may encounter detours, lane closures, and temporary disruptions as underground work proceeds, but the long-term outcome will strengthen Albion’s infrastructure for years to come.