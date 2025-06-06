Jackson police officer safes choking child

Officer Warren Johnson, the Jackson Police Department liaison officer for the Middle School at Parkside was acknowledged last week for saving a child’s life.

“I can not thank this man enough for his service! Officer Johnson has done it again! A true hero! A child was choking at lunch today and he performed the Heimlich and the child was fine! Thank God for Officer Johnson!” read a facebook post from the school.

In their own post, the City of Jackson Police Department said, “We are so proud of Officer Johnson. These can be really scary situations, but he knew exactly what to do. Always looking out for these kiddos!”