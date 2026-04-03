Albion’s aging trees meet aging infrastructure: why dozens of trees are coming down across the city

Fresh stumps and utility marking flags near Holland Park on West Cass Street mark where trees were recently removed. The street is undergoing complete reconstruction including water main, storm sewer, sanitary sewer replacement and new sidewalks from Superior Street to Albion Street, a project expected to last several months. In the background is the historic Gale Manufacturing Company office building on Albion Street, a structure of potential restoration interest.

A large pile of freshly cut sycamore logs lines the right of way on the 1000 block of Hall Street, just north of North Street, where underground utility repairs closed the road in mid-March. Sycamore trees are known for their distinctive mottled bark and solid wood, but their shallow, wide-spreading roots are also notorious for entering sewer lines and causing drainage problems.

More than 20 mature trees along Erie Street in the four blocks east of Superior Street have been marked with red X’s for removal, including these sycamores. Some show visible signs of damage, including split trunks and rot. Unlike other streets currently under reconstruction, this section of Erie Street does not appear on the city’s 2026 Wightman engineering map of improvement projects. The city has been asked to explain the planned removals and whether adjacent property owners have been notified.

By Maggie LaNoue, Contributing Writer

Residents walking or driving through Albion neighborhoods in recent weeks have noticed large red X marks painted on dozens of mature street trees, and in some cases have returned to find them already gone. The sight has prompted questions on social media and conversations with anyone seen photographing the work. The removals are occurring on streets across the city where road and utility reconstruction projects are currently underway.

Public Services Director Jason Kern said trees have been marked for removal or already removed on every street where construction is currently taking place, with the exception of the 100 blocks of West Porter and West Center. A reporter counted approximately 20 trees marked with red X’s along Erie Street alone, in the four blocks east of Superior Street. Kern said the number of trees coming down continues to grow for two reasons: construction crews discovering tree root intrusion into infrastructure as roadway layers are removed, and homeowner requests. He said more than 90 percent of trees removed last year came down at the request of the property owners themselves.

Residents who have been following the removals on social media said they were unaware of any adjacent property owners receiving advance notices, and noted that tree removal or red X markings have been observed on multiple streets including Erie, Oak Meadows, Cass, Berrien, Burr Oak and Mingo, as well as in Victory Park.

The financial toll of tree root damage to the city’s aging infrastructure has been significant. Tree roots destroyed 75 percent of the sewer mains on Burr Oak Street and Berrien Street, contributing to a project cost of $1.1 million. A new sewer main on the 300-400 block of West Ash Street last year ran over $100,000, a cost attributed entirely to tree root destruction. This week the city is asking the council to approve approximately $121,000 in emergency repairs stemming from catastrophic failures to sanitary mains on four out of five construction roadways in the last two to three weeks. Homeowners are also absorbing personal costs, sometimes paying $10,000 to $12,000 for new sewer lines damaged by tree roots, in addition to heaved sidewalks and crumbled driveways. “I love trees,” Kern wrote. “I absolutely hate taking down these trees. I truly do.”

The city also pointed to damage caused by a Consumers Energy tree contractor as adding to its burden. Trees along East Broadwell from Maple to Clark and along Fitch Street from North to Broadwell have been severely trimmed by the utility contractor and most will not survive, leaving the city responsible for removing them before they become a hazard to nearby homes and vehicles. Looking ahead, the city is working to replace removed trees with native species with smaller root systems, though that will take time.

Albion was recognized last week by the Michigan Department of Natural Resources as a 2025 Tree City USA community, one of 122 Michigan communities honored for their work promoting and caring for public trees.

Lawrence Law, urban forester and outreach coordinator for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, confirmed that Tree City USA communities must apply annually to maintain their designation. Law said the program does not require a formal tree board, but that a department head or authority over trees satisfies the requirement. He noted that the DNR’s Urban and Community Forestry program offers free technical assistance to cities like Albion. “Always more than happy to help,” Law wrote.

Albion city code Chapter 90, Article II, Sec. 90-30, Public Tree Removal, requires that before removing any street tree whose branches extend over adjacent private property, the director give written notice to the property owner not less than ten days prior to acting. The same section provides that a resident may ask the city to plant a replacement tree that the resident provides, subject to city approval of the species. Kern said the ordinance applies to healthy trees that do not pose a safety risk, and that trees removed in connection with public infrastructure work fall under separate provisions of the city code. The city has been asked specifically whether notices were sent to property owners on Erie Street, where more than 20 trees are marked but the street does not appear on the current construction project map. Residents with questions about trees marked for removal near their property may contact Public Services Director Jason Kern at jkern@cityofalbionmi.gov or 517-629-7827.

This reporter has been invited to join the Public Services Department for a driving tour of tree root damage across the city, an invitation accepted. That reporting will be included in future coverage. The city council meets the first and third Monday evenings at City Hall at 7:00 p.m. The emergency repair request will be on the agenda at the next regular meeting.