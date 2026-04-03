Gov. Whitmer appoints Judges Bates and Hughes to Jackson County courts

By KATHRYN PALON

Contributing Writer

Governor Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday announced the appointments of Judge Allison Bates to the 4th Circuit Court in Jackson County and Nicole Hughes to the 12th District Court in Jackson County.

“I am proud to appoint these great Michiganders to the bench,” Whitmer said in a statement. “These skilled legal professionals bring years of experience and dedication to their communities to their new roles. I am confident they will serve the people of Michigan admirably and uphold the rule of law.”

Bates, of Grass Lake, currently serves as district court judge at the 12th District Court in Jackson County, presiding over the domestic violence docket since 2021. She previously worked as a judicial juvenile referee at the 4th Circuit Court and is president of the Mid-Michigan Labrador Retriever Club, as well as a licensed judge at the American Kennel Club.

Bates holds a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Michigan and a Juris Doctor from the McGeorge School of Law at the University of the Pacific. “I would like to thank Governor Whitmer for appointing me to the Circuit Court,” Bates said. “I look forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Jackson County in my new role.”

The appointment fills a partial term following the resignation of Judge Thomas D. Wilson. Bates’ term begins April 13 and expires at noon Jan. 1, 2027.

Hughes, of Pleasant Lake, is an assistant attorney general at the Michigan Department of Attorney General, where she represents the Michigan Department of Corrections. She previously served as an assistant prosecuting attorney at the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and is active with the Jackson Young Professionals and Jackson County Salvation Army.

Hughes earned a Bachelor of Arts in criminology from Western University in Ontario, as well as a Juris Doctor and Master of Laws from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

“I am truly honored by this appointment, and I look forward to serving our community,” Hughes said. “I will carry the responsibility forward by ensuring people are heard, respected, and treated fairly under the law.”

Hughes’ appointment fills a partial term following Bates’ appointment to the 4th Circuit Court. Her term also begins April 13 and expires at noon Jan. 1, 2027.