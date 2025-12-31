The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office recently experienced an historic milestone, its first all-female general road patrol shift. Though other deputies are assigned to township-specific cars, this shift handles the countywide general road patrol Shown in photo from left, Deputy Ashley Weber, Deputy Katie McMillian, and Deputy Andrea Walker-Skinner.
Photo courtesy/Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office
All female road patrol first for county
