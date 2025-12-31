The Paw Paw Fire Department served as Santa’s personal escort as the Jolly Old Elf made his way on a fire truck through the community on Wednesday, Dec. 24. The fire department has served as Santa’s escort for several years, beginning during COVID-19.
Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod
PP Fire Department escorts Santa through the community
