Courier-Leader, Paw Paw Flashes, & South Haven Beacon News

PP Fire Department escorts Santa through the community

Posted on Author Editorial StaffComment(0) 272 Views

The Paw Paw Fire Department served as Santa’s personal escort as the Jolly Old Elf made his way on a fire truck through the community on Wednesday, Dec. 24. The fire department has served as Santa’s escort for several years, beginning during COVID-19.
Courier-Leader photo/Paul Garrod

Leave a Reply