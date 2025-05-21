Allegan claims Division 4 regional championship

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

At the Division 4 girls tennis regional hosted by Allegan on Thursday, May 15, four of the nine teams scored at least 18 points.

But none scored more than the Tigers.

With each of the eight flights contributing at least two points, Allegan finished with 25 points to win the regional championship and punch its ticket to the State Finals at the Midland Tennis Center beginning Friday, May 30.

“From the outset of the season, our girls demonstrated their potential with a tough schedule and even tougher practices,” Allegan coach Damien Arthur said. “As the season progressed, they continued to grow, with each player contributing to the team’s success.”

The Tigers, who are competing in Division 4 for the first time in program history, are returning to the State Finals following a one-year hiatus. Allegan placed fourth in a Division 3 regional last year.

“These girls displayed grit, determination and outstanding teamwork to capture the regional championship this season,” Arthur said. “Despite being a young squad, the team’s hard work and relentless pursuit of improvement throughout the year paid off.”

As she’s done throughout the season, No. 1 singles Addy Fales led the charge for Allegan.

Not only did Fales win all three of her matches to win the flight title, but she did so without dropping a single set and losing just six total games.

“Addy was a standout performer for us,” Arthur said. “Her dominance at the top of the lineup was a crucial factor in our triumph, providing the team with a solid foundation.”

The Tigers also excelled in doubles.

Allegan advanced to the finals in all four doubles flights, winning three of them and finishing second in the other.

“Our doubles teams showcased their strength,” Arthur said. “The team’s depth in doubles proved to be a major advantage, with consistent performances across the board leading to crucial points that helped seal the win.”

No. 1 doubles Taylor Fuller/Hanna Kievit won their flight title, as did No. 2 Ireland Dewey/Madison Cook and Lilli Kelley/Shy Thompson.

No. 3 doubles Sophie Augustine/Emma Scheffler made it to the finals before dropping a hard-fought 7-6 (5), 6-3 decision to Buchanan.

No. 2 singles Judith Ducourau, No. 3 singles Kendall Halstead and No. 4 singles Serenity Puente each won one match following opening-round byes.

“This championship is a testament to our girls’ relentless dedication and team spirit,” Arthur said. “Their hard work and perseverance over the course of the season have set the stage for even greater achievements in the future.”