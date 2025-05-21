Allegan County devastated by storms

By Gari Voss

Meteorologists across Michigan forecasted that intense storms would reach Lake Michigan’s shores by Thursday, May 15, 2025. Their words rang true as the skies darkened and the winds increased into Thursday evening and thunderstorm warnings were issued.

As the weather maps turned colors to indicate areas where the winds were beginning to swirl, tornado warnings then watches came across the television and radio stations. But it was not just the tornadoes that caused havoc. Winds reached a fever pitch beginning along the Lake Michigan shoreline and progressed across Allegan County through Barry County and beyond as trees fell like toothpicks.

Area storm tracking teams gave at least 30 severe thunderstorm and tornado warnings. Communities began reporting extreme damage beginning with Saugatuck then moving across the northern sections of Allegan County. In the beginning, the winds were of greatest concern. As the progressed, the tornado warnings scrolled across the television screens.

Luckily, many of the trees fell onto lawns or fields, but some demolished large portions of homes where residents reported having just reached basements or safe areas before trunks and/or huge branches breeched roofs and came to rest in spaces family members had just occupied.

As the line of storms marched across the county, messages of tornado watches began streaming over the airways.

At 10:28pm, the first EF-1 tornado touched down southwest of Dorr, MI near Sandy Pines. The winds intensified to 90 mph by the time it reached the intersection of 138th Ave. and 24 St near Dorr. The damage left during those five minutes was mostly tree debris but will take far longer to clean up.

At 10:41pm, the second tornado touched down near the intersection of 114th Ave. and 16th St. During the 8 miles it was on the ground, its winds reached 95 mph. The path’s trajectory was a direct hit on downtown Martin and continued toward Orangeville. The most intense damage was where 116th Ave. crosses US-131, but the Schnable Lake Family Campground on 115th Ave. just west of US-131 reported overturned trailers and trees that landed on rooftops.

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed these two tornadoes on Saturday, May 17th after extensive investigation. Warnings that describe if an area might experience a tornado is done quickly using radar, but when a tornado is experienced, NWS sends a team to survey that area. The extent and intensity of damage is examined for patterns of the debris.

The two tornadoes in Allegan County were determined to be EF-1 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. These are moderate tornadoes with winds between 86 and 110 mph. The evidence confirming these included roofs being torn from buildings, windows broken, cars moved from their location, and trees uprooted.

Allegan County Response to storm damage

Allegan County Road crews and emergency response units responded immediately to the 911 calls on May 15, 2025. The volume was so great that Undersheriff Mike Larson asked residents not call 911 unless it was a medical or personal injury emergency, but that did not mean assistance was not on the way.

The areas deemed to have suffered the most damage included Martin, Dorr, Wayland, Hopkins, parts of the City of Allegan, and portions of the lakeshore near Saugatuck and Douglas.

The dust had not yet settled when the Allegan County Board of Commissioners declared a local state of emergency. By declaring a state of emergency, the county officials are empowered to request additional resources from the state and even the federal government that will assist with response activities and allow the county to request additional aide for responders.

Preliminary Damage Assessments

On Monday, May 19th, Allegan County’s Emergency Management Team reported that all “preliminary damage assessments must be to the state on or by Tuesday, May 20. The Emergency Operations Center will distribute a release regarding the summary of damage assessments once the information becomes available.”

At this time, those whose property sustained damage are encouraged to complete an online damage report at http://www.allegancounty.org/emergency.

Individuals and families requiring assistance should contact the American Red Cross at 800-RED-CROSS.

Organizations and groups whose mission is to respond in times of emergency, can apply for assistance through the Disaster Response Fund, or Allegan County CARES, at https://www.care4ac.org/ or contact disaster@alleganfoundation.org regarding the application process.

Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Clark encourages those affected by the May 15, 2025, storm to seek the appropriate assistance. She reminds residents that there are many needs, and teams are responding as quickly as possible, but it will take time.

Reports from communities and areas across Allegan County have brought thanks to everyone who immediately came together to clean away brush and debris. Also, to Consumers Energy teams who worked around the clock to get electric service back to customers.