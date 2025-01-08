Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K9s receive body armor

Allegan County K-9 Officers Zadok and Kyro will receive new body armor to protect them from gun fire and stab wounds thanks to Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

By Sgt. Blair Kacos & G. Voss

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office announced the donation of body armor for two of Allegan County’s finest – K9s Zadok and Kyro.

“Kyro and Zadok will receive bullet and stab protective vests thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.,” explained Sgt. Blair Kacos. “The vests will be embroidered with the sentiment ‘Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always’ with deliv-ery expected within ten weeks.

This is not the first time Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. furnished vests for Allegan County K9s. The nonprofit charity was established in 2009 with the mission “to provide bullet and stab protec-tive vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.”

“This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified,” explained Kacos. “Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 5,878 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million. The funding has been made pos-sible by both private and corporate donations.”

To be eligible, dogs must be serving in the U.S., at least 20 months old, and actively employed and certified with law enforcement or related agencies. Also taken into consideration for eligibility are K9s with expired vests.

In order for Vested Interest to meet their mission, this will not be an easy feat. There are an es-timated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States.

Passionate individuals, organizations or businesses should know that Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. accepts tax-deductible contributions in any amount. A single donation of $1,050 will sponsor one vest that has a value of $1800.00. The vest weighs an average of 4-5 lb. and comes with a five-year warranty.

For additional information about the donation, contact Lieutenant Brandon Berens (269) 673-0500. To learn about Vested Interest and/or volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978. Vested In-terest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or contributions can be mailed to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.