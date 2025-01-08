Allegan wrestling wins tourney

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

GRAND RAPIDS—Another weekend, another tournament championship for the Allegan boys wrestling team.

One week after earning the top spot in the Comstock Invitational, the Tigers finished first at the West Catholic Dunneback Memorial Tournament on Saturday, Jan. 3.

“The team has made a great start to the season so far,” Allegan coach Chase Beard said.

Six Allegan wrestlers finished first in their respective weight class, led by returning state qualifier Treydan VanderKooi at 144 pounds.

Other champions for the Tigers were champions Sully Morgan at 106, Cooper Prentice at 120, Luke Wedge at 138, Landon Coulson at 150 and Aiden Pearce at 157.

Not to be outdone, the Allegan girls also took first place in their division.

Dawn DeGood, a returning state qualifier, led the charge by winning at 140 pounds.

Serenity Puente at 115 pounds and Miya Carter at 125 pounds were each runner-up.