Allegan edges past Hopkins to claim team district title

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

HOPKINS—The journey back to Wings Stadium is officially underway for the Allegan wrestling team.

A year after advancing to the Division 3 state semifinals for the first time since 2014, the Tigers took the first step toward another deep postseason run Wednesday, Feb. 11, capturing a district championship with a hard-fought 36–34 win over host Hopkins.

The victory sends Allegan on to regional competition and keeps alive its pursuit of another appearance on the state’s biggest stage.

Under the leadership of head coach Chase Beard—a former Allegan standout who went on to wrestle at Michigan State before returning to guide his alma mater the Tigers have continued to build on last year’s momentum, showing both balance and resilience in securing the district crown.

The district final against Hopkins featured a number of pivotal performances for Allegan, which won seven contested weight classes.

Treydan Vanderkooi provided a key spark at 150 pounds, earning a fall in 1:18, while Ryan Sparks followed with a pin of his own at 157 in 2:15. Rysten Williams added six points via forfeit at 190, and Dylan Ritsema delivered a major decision at 215, defeating Trevor Anderson, 17–3.

Ayden Oisten contributed an important decision victory at heavyweight, topping Gabriel Holwegner, 7–0, while Sullivan Morgan secured a technical fall at 120 pounds, defeating Quinton Miller, 19–4. Jacob Collier rounded out the Tigers’ winning efforts with a fall in 3:05 at 126 pounds.

Hopkins also turned in several strong performances in the closely contested match. Wyatt Jackson earned a decision at 144 pounds, Vinny Garza recorded a major decision at 165, and Timothy Wells added a decision victory at 175.

Carson Struble and Charlie Eding each secured wins by fall at 106 and 113, respectively, while Luke Klinge and Cooper Anderson picked up victories by forfeit.

Allegan advanced to the finals with a dominant performance in the district semifinal, defeating South Haven 66–15.

The Tigers controlled that matchup from the outset, winning 11 of 14 weight classes. Hudson VanderKooi opened the night with a fall at 138 pounds, and Sparks followed with a pin at 157. Caden Krusinga (165), Williams (175) and Ritsema (215) also earned falls, while Morgan (120), Cullen VanderKooi (106), Jayven Sipkema (113) and Oisten (285) all picked up victories by forfeit. Collier added another pin at 126 pounds.