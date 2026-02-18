Plainwell advances to regionals with district victory

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—In his first season leading his alma mater, Jay Bohl helped guide the Plainwell wrestling team to a postseason milestone.

The Trojans captured a Division 2 district championship Thursday, Feb. 12, defeating Gull Lake 52–21 on Plainwell’s home mats to advance to regional competition.

The title marks an early accomplishment for Bohl, a former Plainwell standout who returned to take over the program this season after serving as an assistant coach for several years and spending time on the coaching staff at Grand Valley State University.

He stepped into the role following the retirement of longtime coach Rodd Leonard and has helped the Trojans continue their tradition of postseason success.

Plainwell secured the district championship behind a series of strong individual performances across the lineup.

The Nieuwenhuis siblings contributed two of those strong showings.

Madison Nieuwenhuis turned in a winning effort at 106 pounds, earning a 15–1 major decision over Brendan Koyle. Just one weight class later, her younger brother Dylan Nieuwenhuis followed with a dominant 17–0 technical fall victory at 113 pounds, giving Plainwell back-to-back wins in impressive fashion.

Tyler Cooper added a fall at 120 pounds, while Brennan Dull earned a decision victory at 138. Austin Gyorkos delivered one of the Trojans’ biggest wins of the night at 150, pinning Hayden Oman in 2:03, and Thomas Almaguer followed with a fall at 157.

Additional victories came from Truman Summer, who secured a fall at 190 pounds, and Carter Ritchie, who earned a pin at 215.

Plainwell’s depth and ability to secure bonus points throughout the lineup proved to be the difference, as the Trojans controlled the match to earn the district title.