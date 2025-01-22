Allegan falls to South Haven

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

SOUTH HAVEN—Too much Ly’Nique Cunningham.

Yep. That pretty much sums it up when it comes to the Allegan girls basketball team’s game against host South Haven on Friday, Jan. 17.

Cunningham scored 27 points to account for nearly two-thirds of the Rams’ offensive output as South Haven handed Allegan the 43-34 loss.

“It was a good battle between our two teams,” Allegan coach Sharron Thompson said. “But in the end, the Rams came out on top.”

Cunningham didn’t wait long to set the tone for the game, scoring seven of her team’s nine first-quarter points as South Haven took a 9-6 lead.

Cunningham added 10 points in the second quarter, before scoring six points in the third quarter and four points in the final frame.

That performance helped the Rams take leads of 24-12 at halftime and 37-21 at the end of the third stanza.

Allegan did hold a 13-6 scoring edge in the fourth period, led by five points from Hayden Maka. But that wasn’t enough to erase the deficit it was facing.

“We struggled a bit shooting early on and then came on late in the game to close the margin to 10 points,” Thompson said. “But we just ran out of time.”

Maka and Ellie Ziemelis tied for team-high scoring honors for the Tigers, with each netting nine points.

Maddie Antkoviak and Jayden VandenAkker added three points each.