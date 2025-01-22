OHS National Honor Society sponsors Share the Warmth event

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The recent arctic blast sent temperatures in the area crashing to or below zero degrees.

Times like that serve as a reminder of how important it is to have the proper outdoor clothing during the harsh Michigan winters.

And members of the Otsego High School National Honor Society are tying to lend a helping hand when it comes to ensuring those in need can stay warm when its cold outside.

Throughout the month of January, the group is sponsoring a Share the Warmth campaign to collect winterwear for those in need in West Michigan.

Items being collected include new hats, gloves, mittens, scarves and socks, which will be donated to the Kalamazoo Gospel Mission.

Donation can be dropped off at Otsego High School.

Those wishing to help can also order off the Amazon wish list. The link for the Amazon Wish List is https://tinyurl.com/Sharethewarmth25.

OHS math teacher Katie Wideen serves as advisor for the Otsego High School NHS.

“The kids are super excited about this project and I am so amazed by the compassion for those who may not be as fortunate as they are,” Wideen said.