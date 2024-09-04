Allegan football cruises to win over Cassopolis

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

CASSOPOLIS—For the second straight season, the Allegan football team opened its season with a non-conference game against Cassopolis.

And for the second straight season, the Tigers emerged victorious in decisive fashion.

Allegan took control early against the Rangers and never let up in securing the 54-18 road win on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Allegan coach Tony Danzig was understandably pleased with the outcomes and, more importantly, his team’s effort in the contest.

“This game was a great test to the beginning of the 2024 season,” Danzig said. “We started a little flat, but that did not last long.”

Indeed it did not.

Led by an impressive performance from Jeremiah Edwards-Tate, Allegan ran for 245 yards and six rushing touchdowns.

Edwards-Tate finished with 123 yards and a pair of TDs.

Brysten Eicher-McColl also found the end zone twice on runs, as he finished with 53 yards. Quintin Edwards, Jr. (36 rushing yards) and Cade Fulton (33 rushing yards) added one rushing touchdown apiece.

Edwards, Jr., also hauled in a touchdown pass as the Tigers finished with 98 aerial yards for nearly 350 yards of total offense.

“Offensively, we leaned on the offensive line to get the job done and they did just that,” Danzig said.

Danzig praised the line play of Sully Garvin (LT), Aiden Moyer(LG), Levi Creguer (C), Sylar Bush (RG), Alder Dangremond-Rex (RT) and Bradyn Kosiorowski (TE).

Freshman kicker Myles Jackson went 6-for-8 on extra-point kicks to establish himself as a weapon on special teams.

Defensively, Fulton had 11 total tackles and a fumble recovery.

“Defensively, we played fast and physical with two or three hats to the ball carrier every play,” Danzig said. “And special team also had a rock-solid performance.”

Up next for Allegan is its home opener against Comstock on Friday, Sept. 6. Allegan bested the Colts 47-6 last year.

“My message is consistent to the team: be where your feet are and there is always work to be done,” Danzig said.