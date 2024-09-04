Obituary: Rick Dutkiewicz

Rick Dutkiewicz, 70

Richard (Rick) Joseph Dutkiewicz

Rick Dutkiewicz, a man who touched countless lives with his extraordinary gift and love of music, passed away peacefully at the age of 70 on August 28, 2024, at his home in Allegan, Michigan.

Rick was born on December 27, 1953, to his late parents Dick and Rusty (Donahue) Dutkiewicz of Dorr, Michigan. He is survived by his loving wife, Krystal (Helmboldt) Dutkiewicz, and children Jeremy (Gerah) Dutkiewicz, Stacy Sepeda, and Daniel (Jackie) Dutkiewicz; grandchildren Collin, Ava, Kyra, Logan, Niko, Lain, and Clara; siblings Cathy (Ron) Merren, Larry (Ali) Dutkiewicz, Steve (Tammy) Dutkiewicz, Margi (Dave) Zerfas, Ann Steffes, Paula (Mark) Pasma, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and their children.

Unconventional in every aspect of life including politics, religion, and science, he was equally brilliant in music, history, science, and philosophy. Throughout his lifetime as a musician with his band “Tricks,” the duo band “KaRtunes,” and solo performances, Rick brought endless moments of happiness, joy, and dance to thousands of friends and fans.

His focus was always on making people’s celebrations memorable with his music, and his notable talent provided the soundtrack for many lives. Many believed that Rick’s renditions of songs were even better than the originals due to his commitment to excellence, discipline, drive to hone his skill, and desire to delight others through his art. These are the unforgettable and immeasurable gifts he left for those who love him and will have the pleasure to carry with them forever.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Sunday, Sep. 22 from 2 – 6 pm at the American Legion Post 127 located at 4310 18th St., Dorr, MI 49323. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Rick’s life.

Like this: Like Loading...