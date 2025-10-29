Allegan football ends season with win over visiting Coloma

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The 2025 season ended on a high note for the Allegan football team.

Led by a ground attack that amassed 376 yards, the Tigers racked up more than 400 yards of total offense to post the 44-37 win over visiting Coloma on Friday, Oct. 24.

The win, which was the second for Allegan (3-6) in its last three games of the season, was extra special as it came on Parents Night.

“The night was filled with some explosive offensive and defensive plays,” Allegan coach Tony Danzig said. “It was great to end the season with a win.”

The game remained close started with the teams separated by a single point—16-15 in favor of Coloma—after the opening quarter.

And things stayed close throughout, with the score knotted at 23-23 at halftime before Allegan took a 37-30 lead to the final quarter.

Brandon Thrash led the offensive charge for Allegan. He punished the Coloma defense to the tune of 266 yards and two touchdowns.

Dylan Ritsema and Hauk Henrickson added 60 and 50 yards, respectively, with each scoring one touchdown.

Aiden Fusco and Bradyn Kosiorowski each hauled in one pass from quarterback Landon Geddes. Fusco’s reception went for 24 yards and provided a first down on a big third-down play, while Kosiorowski’s catch was for seven yards.

Defensively, the Tigers were led by TJ Jameson with nine tackles. Henrickson and Ritsema both had four tackles, while Brody McDade had a tackle and two interceptions.

Sullivan Garvin had two tackles and a fumble recovery that ultimately led to a touchdown.