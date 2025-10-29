Otsego cross country teams win regional titles

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PORTAGE—Throughout the season, the Otsego girls cross country team—led by senior Emma Hoffman—has been ranked first or second in the Division 2 poll.

So the Bulldogs entered the Division 2 regional at Portage West Middle School on Saturday, Oct. 25, as the odds-on favorites to win the regional title.

Hoffman & Co. did not disappoint.

All five of Otsego’s scoring runners placed in the top nine, giving the Bulldogs 28 points for the easy victory.

St. Joseph was runner-up with 101 points, while Sturgis was third with 118 points to claim the third qualifying slot for the State Finals, which will take place at Michigan International Speedway on Saturday, Nov. 1.

Plainwell finished sixth with 154 points.

The day ended up being twice as nice for Otsego, as the boys team scored 94 points to take the top spot ahead of Three Rivers (110) and Gull Lake (121).

Plainwell was eighth in the boys race with 174 points.

Hoffman easily won the race, posting a time of 16:59. Joining her in the top 10 for the Bulldogs were Alayna Verhage (fourth at 18:54), Addelyn Sabatke (sixth at 19:19), Adelyn Verhage (eighth at 19:29) and Rebekah Stachura (ninth at 19:32).

Taylee Fox finished 12th at 19:38 to give Otsego six All-Region honorees. All-Region goes to the top 15 finishers.

Plainwell’s Mai Nguyen (third at 18:46) and Molly Bruggink (16th at 20:04) also earned a trip to the State Finals as individuals.

In the boys race, Kenny Sheffer ran a 16:17 to place sixth and lead Otsego. Gunnar Djerf also earned All-Region for the Bulldogs as he placed 10th at 16:29.

Kaleb Koestner (23rd at 17:04), George Whitaker (25th at 17:08) and Ryan Long (30th at 17:18) were Otsego’s other scoring runners.

Plainwell senior Hiro Nguyen placed 15th at 16:35 to qualify for the Finals individually.