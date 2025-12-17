Allegan girls come up just short in season opener

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

It was a game of two halves for the Allegan girls basketball team in its season-opening contest against visiting Watervliet on Friday, Dec. 12.

The Tigers started strong, taking a 20-12 lead into halftime.

But foul trouble plagued Allegan in the second half and the Panthers took advantage, holding a 25-14 scoring edge to claim the 37-34 victory.

The game was the first for the Tigers under the leadership of veteran high school hoops coach Ernie Ramirez.

“I’m very proud of the girls as we only have two returning varsity players, a new system and new terminology and still almost got the win,” Ramirez said. “I have high hopes for this team even in the loss.”

Freshman Camdyn Drozd shined for the Tigers.

In her first varsity game, Drozd tallied a team-best 10 points and collected nine rebounds to finish one rebound shy of a double-double.

“Camdyn did a great job for us,” Ramirez said.

Senior Jadyn VandenAkker was one of three players who got in foul trouble for the Tigers and was forced to the bench for much of the third and fourth quarters.

She finished with nine points on just seven shots in 21 minutes of action.

“In the second half with three key players in fouls trouble, one starter out to injury and press break on the opposite side of the court, the girls were a little disoriented with unfamiliar lineups and lack of offense identity,” Ramirez said.

Ellie Ziemelis added seven points in the losing cause.